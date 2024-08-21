This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United will be hoping for a more positive end to the transfer window after losing multiple key players this summer, leaving Daniel Farke with somewhat of a threadbare squad.

Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Glen Kamara had already left the club by the time that Georginio Rutter's £40 million move to Brighton & Hove Albion was confirmed earlier this week.

Leeds have struggled to maintain the strength of their starting 11 following their play-off final loss to Southampton in May, with three of the players heading to the Premier League, while Kamara has joined Stade Rennais in Ligue 1.

This has left the Whites with just over a week to pick up the pieces and add players that can throw them back in to promotion contention after a less than inspiring start to the new Championship campaign.

Farke's side have failed to win any of their opening three games in all competitions, drawing with Portsmouth and West Bromwich Albion in the league either side of being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Middlesbrough, losing 3-0 at Elland Road in the first round.

Leeds United need to prioritise replacing Georginio Rutter

Although there are a few areas where Leeds do need improvements, replacing Rutter should be the number one item on Farke's list in the coming days.

The Frenchman scored eight goals in all competitions last season, while also assisting 16 times, and that creativity will be hugely missed at Elland Road.

FLW's Leeds Fan Pundit, Kris Smith, has seen the loss of Rutter have an impact on the team already, and the need to replace the French dynamo is pivotal.

"At the moment, Leeds need a lot more than just one player, we need about four really, I think, given what Farke has been saying in the past couple of weeks - but I think replacing the creative brilliance of Rutter is the main issue for us," Kris told Football League World.

"We looked completely toothless when he wasn't there against West Brom and with that, we need someone that's really capable of playing anywhere across the attacking set-up behind the striker.

"They've got to have the pace and the dribbling quality to open up the game on the break that both Rutter and Summerville provided."

Georginio Rutter's 2023/24 Leeds United Stats (TransferMarkt) (All competitions) Appearances 51 Goals 8 Assists 16

Largie Ramazani could be the ideal Georginio Rutter replacement for Leeds United

With such little time left in the window, Leeds have been chasing numerous players in an attempt to build the quality back up in their squad.

Jack Clarke has been linked with a return to Elland Road, but his £25 million price-tag could hold the Whites off, while Manuel Benson from Burnley is also a target.

However, Kris believes that Leeds should look further afield, with Almeria's Largie Ramazani one player that should be on the radar.

The 23-year-old ex-Man United attacker scored three goals and picked up 5 assists in La Liga last season, and has already found the back of the net in the second tier of Spanish football in 2024/25.

An entertaining, tricky player, Kris can see a world in which Ramazani dons the white of Leeds.

"I think he looks like a fairly perfect fit for what Leeds are in need of in terms of replacing Rutter and being realistic about the price," Kris added on Ramazani.

"He was a shining light for Almeria last season, despite their relegation. He's got a year left on his deal, he's only 23 and would no doubt relish a shot at trying to get promoted back into the top flight.

"Obviously, returning to England after leaving Man United’s youth setup, I just think it makes a lot of sense given that he has scored six times in La Liga

"He's got that end product; he's got that flair and brilliance out wide and, on the turn, he can beat his man. It makes a lot of sense to me."