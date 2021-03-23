Leeds United? Tottenham? The potential paths for Michael Olise as transfer rumours swirl

Reading FC continue to push for play-off football in the Championship whilst speculation surrounds Michael Olise’s future at the Madejski Stadium.

Leeds United and Tottenham are amongst the top-flight clubs linked with a move for the midfielder, whose focus at the moment has to be on steering Reading into the top-six and in with a shout of winning promotion.

So far this season, he’s made 36 appearances for the Royals, scoring five times and assisting 10 more goals, with the 19-year-old proving to be one of the best the EFL has to offer.

It is, then, unsurprising that there are Premier League opportunities beginning to present themselves to the midfielder.

We start to break down what the future may hold for Olise here…

Leeds United

It’s been heavily reported that Leeds have a long-standing interest in the French midfielder.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side look to be heading for a second season in the Premier League and will be looking to invest in their playing squad again in the upcoming summer.

A midfielder of Olise’s ilk – creative and with plenty of potential – should be on the agenda as they face losing Pablo Hernandez ahead of 2021/22.

Plenty of pundits have been vocal about the fact that Olise should consider Leeds, but it remains just talk at the moment, and long-standing talk at that.

Whether something eventually gives remains to be seen.

Tottenham

A report from The Athletic at the turn of the year suggested that Tottenham had been keeping tabs on Olise, who has an £8m release clause on his contract at the Madejski Stadium.

Jose Mourinho has never been viewed as a manager that leans on this kind of transfer in the past, instead bringing in more senior players he can trust.

However, Olise is such a talent and, at £8m, he’s cheap too.

For Leeds, £8m would remain a chunky outlay given they are rebuilding in the Premier League, but that’s not the case at Spurs, who could take a punt without too much risk.

Reading FC

Finally, we cannot rule out Reading keeping hold of Olise.

Under Veljko Paunović, they are chasing play-off football in the Championship and might be able to offer Olise Premier League football next season.

The worry for them is that Olise has a release clause and they are hardly the epitome of consistency in the Championship, with their place in the play-off places at risk.

A transfer could well materialise if Reading don’t win promotion, but you wouldn’t want to rule out a side that has such talent winning the play-offs.

Olise will be key to keeping that dream alive in the meantime.