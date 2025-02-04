This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Manor Solomon has impressed in the Championship for Leeds United so far this season.

The 25-year-old joined Leeds on loan from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window, after his 2023/24 season was cut short by injury at a time when he had made just five Premier League appearances for Spurs following his arrival from Fulham.

Solomon has proven to be a shrewd acquisition for the Whites, as he has been fit for the majority of the season so far, contributing six goals and five assists for Daniel Farke's side on their way to the top of the table in the second tier.

It should perhaps come as no surprise that he has impressed at Championship level, as he performed well for Fulham in the top-flight prior to joining Tottenham, and without suffering an injury so early into his Spurs career, he may well not have gone out on loan and played a part under Ange Postecoglou this season given the availability issues he has had to contend with.

However, the Australian confirmed that he would not be recalling the winger from his loan spell at Elland Road last month, which is good news for Leeds as they continue their bid to return to the Premier League.

Leeds United urged to sign Manor Solomon permanently

We asked our Leeds fan pundit, Joe Blackburn, whether he feels as though Solomon should be signed on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

"Absolutely yes, there is no question about it, Leeds United should sign Manor Solomon on a permanent deal at the end of the season," said Joe.

"The numbers that have been rumoured are around the £10-15 million mark, and to be honest with you, the main comparison that you could make to another winger around that price range has to be Jack Harrison, as I think we were potentially going to sell him for about £15 million.

"I think that Manor Solomon, in a more inflated market, at a higher level of ability, would be an absolute bargain if we could get him in that £10-15 million range.

"We know he has the ability, we know he has done it in the Champions League, and he has even done it now and again for Spurs.

"I think, if we can lean on his past injury issues to get him for a more affordable price, it would be an absolutely fantastic piece of business.

"If we can keep these four wingers that we have in the Championship in the Premier League, we are completely set in that position for next season.

"We can then focus our funds on other areas, but that all depends on signing Manor Solomon, for me."

Solomon will be eyeing a Premier League return

If Solomon is to leave Tottenham in the summer, and if he is going to stay in England, it is unlikely that he will want to drop into the Championship again.

Manor Solomon's UEFA Champions League career stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals 16 4

He has shown that his technical ability is more than adequate for the second tier, so if Leeds are going to be able to bring him back to West Yorkshire next season, they will surely need to win promotion.

The Whites currently sit top of the Championship table ahead of their trip to in-form Coventry City on Wednesday night, so they will have faith that they can go on and secure a return to the top-flight, which could potentially lead to a permanent return for Solomon.