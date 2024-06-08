Highlights Hutton says big cash must be offered to Leeds for Gray swap deal with Rodon. Gray's versatility and talent have drawn Premier League interest.

Former Tottenham Hotspur right-back Alan Hutton believes that a big fee must be offered to Leeds United on top of any potential swap deal involving Archie Gray and Joe Rodon.

In what has been an exceptional breakout season for the 18-year-old at Elland Road, the versatile and mature homegrown talent has gained a plethora of admirers and potential suitors from the Premier League.

A number of high-profile names in West Yorkshire gained significant interest from top-flight sides across the season. However, that is now bound to intensify further as Daniel Farke's side were consigned to a second successive year of Championship football, after losing to Southampton at Wembley two weeks ago.

Failing to achieve promotion will have, no doubt, dented the club's own transfer plans. However, Spurs' interest in Gray could benefit United, according to one pundit.

Alan Hutton delivers Archie Gray verdict and hope to Leeds United

That's according to former Scottish full-back Alan Hutton, who featured 66 times for the North London outfit between 2008 and 2011.

Hutton issued his verdict on Gray after an exceptional first season of regular football in the second tier, which saw him feature in a number of roles, as well as offering hope regarding the Whites' own pursuit of Rodon, stating the potential for a swap deal.

He told Football Insider: “It would have to be big cash, not just Rodon, I think it would be a lot of money on top of that.

“He's (Gray) had an outstanding season. The guy has played at full-back, played in midfield, played as a number ten, the list goes on.

Archie Gray's Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 44 Average Minutes Per Game 82 Tackles Per Game 2.1 Interceptions Per Game 0.7 Clean Sheets 11 Touches Per Game 54.4 Assists 2 Key Passes Per Game 0.4 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.0 Total Duels Won Per Game 4.2 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

“I think he’s only going to get better. He plays with such freedom and it’s refreshing to see," Hutton continued. “The way Ange plays, that’s perfectly suited to him. He’s comfortable coming inside and taking the ball with his back to play and getting forward with his ability to cross into the box."

“He’s so young as well."

The 39-year-old added that whilst it may take a substantial figure to prize him away from Leeds, it would be beneficial in the long run, given the youngster's potential as well as interest from rival clubs.

“It’s going to be a big fee, but looking to the future, if they can bring someone like him in now, he could be there for years to come.

Hutton concluded: “That would be a brilliant signing for them.”

Spurs join the race to sign Archie Gray

This verdict comes after the same publication revealed Spurs' concrete interest in Gray, who has particularly shone at right-back for Leeds in the last ten months.

The report goes on to state that Ange Postecoglu is keen for another right-back to provide competition for his first choice, Pedro Porro, who has been equally impressive in the Australian's side, who confirmed their place back in European football next season.

Spurs are said to have been in the race to acquire Gray since March, but Leeds are understandably going to pull out all the stops to keep their star in West Yorkshire, who is under contract until 2028, having signed fresh terms in January.

This comes after previous reports claimed that Gray had made a significant impression on Bayern Munich and Real Madrid scouts, as well as interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Archie Gray, Joe Rodon swap deal makes sense for both parties

Hutton's statement about a potential swap deal involving Gray and Rodon is one which could make a lot of sense for both parties.

This comes after a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post, which claims that Tottenham are open to selling the 26-year-old, who enjoyed a fine season back in the second tier, with him being surplus to requirements in North London.

The report goes on to state that Rodon and his representatives are reluctant for the defender to move on to pastures new once again, which comes as a major boost in Leeds' prospects of striking a deal, despite interest from Southampton recently emerging.

Adding up the fact that Gray is under contract for a large proportion of time and Rodon is so sought-after by Farke and the Whites hierarchy after his stellar performances in defence, the scenario which Hutton has mooted is definitely not past the realm of possibility, with a big fee for the youngster also allowing for further re-investment ahead of yet another promotion bid.

It would have to be a massive fee to convince the Whites to let Gray go, however, and you'd question whether Spurs will be willing to stump that up.