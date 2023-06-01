There is a £2 million release clause in Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion contract amid growing interest from Leeds United, according to the Daily Mail.

Sam Allardyce is reportedly set to meet with Leeds chiefs today to discuss his future with the Spaniard emerging as a potential replacement.

Leeds United eye West Brom's Carlos Corberan

Leeds are heading for something of a reset after their relegation from the Premier League - with an American takeover expected in the coming weeks, player exits likely, and Allardyce's future uncertain.

The Daily Mail has reported that the experienced coach is set to meet with the club today to discuss whether he stays at Elland Road for the 2023/24 season.

It is understood that the Whites are weighing up all their options and that Corberan is one of the coaches on their radar.

Leeds were linked with the 40-year-old, who only took charge of West Brom in December, when Jesse Marsch was sacked but he was handed an improved deal at The Hawthorns to stave off their interest.

However, the report claims that there is a release clause in the region of £2 million in Corberan's contract, which runs until 2027, with the Spanish coach emerging as a contender to replace Allardyce.

Leeds are thought to have been discussing their plans for life beyond the Premier League over the past few days and want to appoint a successor to departed sporting director Victor Orta, which may impact their new manager hunt.

Who is Carlos Corberan?

Corberan cut short his playing career at 23 to step into coaching - cutting his teeth in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Cyprus before he was appointed Leeds U23s boss in 2017.

The Spaniard's side won the Professional Development League in 2018/19 while he was also promoted to first team coach following the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa, who quickly became a big supporter of the young coach.

Corberan left Leeds to take the head coach job at Huddersfield Town in 2020 and after a testing first season at the helm, led the Terriers to a third-place finish and the Championship play-off final in 2021/22. He left the John Smith's Stadium that summer due to a perceived lack of ambition on the Yorkshire club's behalf.

A short and ill-fated spell at Olympiacos followed and then in October 2022 he replaced Steve Bruce as West Brom boss.

The Baggies had been floundering near the bottom of the table but Corberan transformed their fortunes, drawing links to Leeds in February as a result, but Albion were unable to maintain a play-off push and missed out on the top six.

Corberan has shown tactical versatility across his two jobs in English football - succeeding with a 3-4-3 at Huddersfield and favouring a 4-2-3-1 at West Brom - but he is renowned for his intense training methods and for his team's excellent in-game management.

His Bielsa links would likely make him a popular appointment at Elland Road and he is just the type of young head coach that the Whites should be looking at to lead their rebuild.