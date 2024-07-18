Highlights Glen Kamara's sale to Stade Rennais is a profit for Leeds United, doubling the initial fee of £5 million.

Kamara's ball retention and press-resistance in midfield were key assets for Leeds, despite some shortcomings.

FLW Fan Pundit Kris Smith believes Leeds can improve on Kamara's output with the funds from the £8.4 million sale.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Glen Kamara has left Leeds United after just one season in West Yorkshire after signing for Stade Rennais this week.

The fee to bring the midfielder to Leeds from Rangers was confirmed by The Athletic to be close to the £5 million mark last summer, and he has proved to be a real bargain in many ways for Daniel Farke's side.

Not least, because The Athletic report that his sale is thought to be approximately double what the Whites signed him for last year. However, his performances were crucial in a number of big games last year, including the semi-final of the play-offs against Norwich City and the 3-1 victory over Leicester City in February.

It's not altogether surprising how well he played in those moments, given his experience at international level and with the Scottish giants in the Champions League and Europa League as well.

There is no doubt that he will be a loss from the squad, though. Kamara started 33 of the 37 league games he featured in, which meant that he played more minutes in the heart of Leeds' midfield than any other player in the squad.

Glen Kamara's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal 1 0 0 Southend United (loan) 6 0 1 Colchester United (loan) 6 0 0 Dundee FC 64 0 5 Rangers FC 193 9 11 Leeds United 42 0 4 Finland 59 2 3

The reaction as Glen Kamara leaves Leeds

Kamara departs after Leeds secured the loan signing of Joe Rothwell from AFC Bournemouth last week, but FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith is hopeful that the club will secure an even better player to replace a player he rated very highly at Elland Road.

He said: "When interest first emerged of Kamara, I was quite baffled at the idea of Leeds selling him, especially off the back of letting Archie Gray leave as well.

"That was whilst knowing that we really had very little room to manoeuvre where depth was concerned in midfield.

"However, when you look at the actual reality of the fee involved - around £8.4 million being reported - then it starts to make more sense.

"It's a transfer almost doubling our money on someone who didn't look like he had much resale value when coming from Rangers, and it does make more sense for us now.

"We're not really in a position to turn away chances to really raise our PSR standing.

"I know Kamara has split opinion with Leeds fans, but for me, he was great in the middle of midfield. He provided the sort of ball retention that we really lacked for years at the base of our midfield.

"He's also got the sort of press-resistance that you need in the Championship, in order to keep ticking over and wearing teams down.

"Obviously, the reason why he has split opinion is because there are obvious shortcomings to his game, such as his weird aversion to not shooting.

"Then again, with £8.4 million to play around with, it's a considerable profit that the 49ers are getting here.

"You'd hope that we've now got what it takes to replace him, and hopefully improve on him, especially in terms of output in the final third."

Related Leeds United and Daniel Farke handed Ipswich Town promotion warning Brian Deane expects Leeds United to be strong again under Daniel Farke but has warned that there will be some surprise packages just like Ipswich.

Leeds sell Glen Kamara to Stade Rennais

A 28-year-old being sold for serious profit is hard to deny as good business for Leeds, despite how crucial Kamara was at times last year for Farke and co.

Smith is right to allude to his ball retention, but his duel-winning and comfort in carrying the ball through the thirds allowed Leeds to pin the opposition in their half at times, even if his ball-striking and general output left much to be desired.

Rothwell will bring more goals to Leeds from the middle of the park, but another player in the box-to-box role with serious output could help make Leeds an even more impressive team from midfield next year.