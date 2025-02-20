This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Callum Wilson is one of a number of top-class Premier League strikers to be linked with Leeds United in recent days.

The report, from TBR Football, claimed that Wilson was being eyed by Leeds, along with West Ham United and Bournemouth.

A mixture of injuries and Alexander Isak’s blistering form have rendered Wilson surplus to requirements at Newcastle.

We asked our Leeds Fan Pundit, Ger, about the potential signing and whether Wilson would be a guaranteed starter for the Whites.

Wilson’s injury record makes Leeds move a risk

Speaking to Football League World, Ger said: “I don't think Callum Wilson is a player Leeds would even consider signing looking at his injury record.

“We've got our own no.9 at the moment that's caused us serious problems over the last three seasons with being available, as the best ability is availability, and Leeds have struggled with that, having a no.9 like Pat Bamford and the injury record that he's had.

“Looking at Callum Wilson this season, he's a really good striker. He would probably fit what Leeds do quite well. The question marks will be, will he be available fit enough for Leeds, who will be a newly promoted side, hopefully, and will need to have somebody reliable up top?

“So, I don't think Leeds would sign him. I think Leeds will look for somebody with possibly a better record in terms of fitness.

“And I don't think anybody would be guaranteed a starting place in this Leeds side. Daniel Farke’s very much around earning your position, earning your stripes in this team.

“He's signed plenty of players and sat them on the bench for months. Gruev came into Leeds and barely kicked a ball for six months before becoming an established player in the midfield last season. So yeah, I don't think anyone's ever guaranteed a spot, but I don't think Callum Wilson's injury record would make him appealing to Leeds for a summer move.”

Leeds should probably look elsewhere

If Wilson could pitch up at Elland Road and keep a clean bill of health, there are few poachers as lethal as he is.

However, Wilson misses far too many games through injury and, at 33 years old, it’s probably not an issue that’s going to improve.

The sort of wages he would command, as a Premier League regular and former England international, would probably chime with the number of games Leeds could rely on him for.

Wilson's injury record at Newcastle, as per Transfermarkt Season Injury Days out Games missed 2024/25 Hamstring 61 14 2024/25 Back 130 15 2023/24 Illness 12 2 2023/24 Chest 65 10 2023/24 Calf 38 6 2023/24 Hamstring 32 6 2023/24 Hamstring 14 4 2022/23 Coronavirus 11 2 2022/23 Hamstring 36 7 2021/22 Calf 126 20 2021/22 Hamstring 49 10 2020/21 Hamstring 18 3 2020/21 Hamstring 57 10 2020/21 Hamstring 8 1 2020/21 Hamstring strain 20 4

Recent links with Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund, who cost the Reds £72million just a couple of years ago, were probably always a bit fanciful, but the fact such talk was ever entertained shows the bracket Leeds could operate in.

Links with the likes of Wilson Isidor, Cameron Archer and Josh Sargent feel closer to the mark, but Leeds will also need some Premier League know-how.

Wilson would offer that, but it is of much reduced use if he’s sidelined for matches. The Whites are heading in the right direction with the names they’re being associated with, but Wilson’s injury record makes him a signing to avoid.

He'll be worth taking a risk on for a team out there somewhere, but not one like Leeds who could be battling for Premier League survival and will need all their best, and most expensive, players available.