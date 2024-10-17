This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United failed in a recent move to sign Cheikhou Kouyate, but there are other free agents available to Daniel Farke if his side are looking for cover in defensive midfield areas without Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

The Welshman is out until close to January; meanwhile, Gruev may not be back in the first-team until closer to March, which leaves Leeds in a difficult situation regarding their deeper midfield options. Of course, Farke still has Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell to call upon, but there is very little beyond that given Charlie Crew's age and lack of seniority.

The two serious knee injuries threaten to derail their promotion hopes, and the only way to source more experienced cover is by looking into free agents, which Farke has since admitted could be an avenue Leeds look to explore.

Speaking prior to Leeds' game against Sheffield United on Friday, he explained the latest regarding his stance on free agents: "We’re having a deeper look into the free agent market.

"We have a few ideas and we’re carefully optimistic we’ll be able to bring in a good solution in the upcoming days or weeks.

"It won’t last a few more weeks, we won’t bring a player at the end of November. If we make a decision it will be pretty quickly. I spoke about challenges in October and I’m not usually a big fan but the situation is a bit special and unique.

"Sometimes you need a Plan B and not be so strict. I think we have to be professional and check it. It would definitely be beneficial.

"If we haven’t brought a player in the next two weeks, then we won’t bring a player in at all."

The Leeds United verdict on Marco van Ginkel

One player who remains a free agent is 31-year-old Marco van Ginkel.

The Dutch midfielder has plenty of experience for the likes of Vitesse, PSV, and AC Milan, whilst he has had a taste of English football with Chelsea and Stoke City in the Premier League too.

The ex-Dutch international is one of a number of players that the club may well be considering. We asked FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith for his thoughts on the prospect of adding van Ginkel to the mix during the next few weeks.

He said: "Marco van Ginkel is a strange one, for me.

"He's obviously too good to be out of action as a free agent, and I don't know what the circumstances are for him to be a free agent, but he would be more than good enough to play for Leeds.

"Having said that, though, I don't think he's the right sort of profile.

"That's especially after what Farke said in his press conference pre-Sheffield United, and what he would want to resolve our injury issues.

"I don't think van Ginkel would, as we have two defensive midfielders out injured and, as things stand, Max Wöber is out for around another month.

"With that, we need someone who can sit at the bottom of our midfield, as like a 'No.6', as well as covering centre-half.

"I don't think van Ginkel is that sort of player. He has been playing a lot higher up when he was at PSV, and often playing as a striker.

"That is, sort of, the opposite of what we need from a midfielder. While I have no doubt that he would have the quality to play for us in the Championship, I just question the profile fit.

"I don't think he'd be the sort of player that would be able to cover the sort of quality Ampadu and Gruev brought to us."

Leeds' midfield dilemma amid free agent questions

After leaving Vitesse in the summer, and having had a strong reputation in his early career, it is somewhat of a surprise that van Ginkel is a free agent. However, despite the fact he has operated as a deep-lying playmaker at the base of midfield, he is not a defensive-minded player, as Kris alludes to.

There still remains multiple options available that they could also sign if the club's resources are stretched thin until January, but they must be the right fit and tick the boxes Leeds require. Van Ginkel may be a press-resistant player who can progress the ball well via his sharp and incisive passes, but does he have the defensive solidity to deputise in midfield in Ampadu and Gruev's place?

Tanaka and Rothwell are similar in that sense, thus Leeds require a different type and someone with the ability to ease the burden on Leeds' back four. There are genuinely good players who can impact Leeds' first-team squad who are available in the market.

The likes of Christoph Kramer, Etienne Capoue, Francis Coquelin, and Edouard Michut are all alternative options that the Whites could and should be eyeing up over the next few weeks. Promotion is their aim and they cannot afford to take chances with a lack of depth in crucial areas of the team.