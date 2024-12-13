This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are the latest Championship club to be linked with a move for Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry in January, with the Stockport County loanee expected to be recalled by his parent club for a loan to a higher level.

Birmingham World have reported that Villa are set to recall the in-form attacker, in order to send the player to a Championship side, with reports stating that Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Coventry are among a host of clubs chasing his signature.

However, in a fresh development, TEAMtalk has revealed that Leeds are now looking to sign Barry on loan, as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his squad in the January window.

Barry will likely end up somewhere in the second tier, and it seems Leeds have thrown their hat into the ring regarding the 21-year-old.

Leeds United told potential attempt to sign Louie Barry from Aston Villa is pointless

We asked FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith for his thoughts on the latest link to a wide forward, which he believes is not a particular area of concern for the Whites heading into January.

"I think it's actually quite hard, from a neutral perspective, to not be quite excited about what the future holds for Louie Barry," Kris told FLW.

"For me, if he's leaving Stockport for an opportunity in the Championship — and he's more than capable of making that step up — then I think the most important thing for him is that he makes the move to the right club that will play him every week in a role that suits him.

"Leeds have been linked with a move, which is unsurprising as we are linked with a move to lots of players of that ilk, but it makes no real sense for us and our squad, at the moment.

"Right now, Leeds have three right-footers in the attack that all prefer playing on the left-wing - that is Willy Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon.

"Barry would be the fourth player of a similar type and role for Leeds. There would be absolutely no point in moving for him, with the quality we have got there.

"Also, there would be no point in Barry even considering us, because most of the time he'd be spending it sitting on the bench, or at most, competing with players that are just shown more than him so far in their careers.

"If Leeds do fancy an attacker in the New Year, it has to be someone that is the reverse of Barry, so someone who is left-footed, and they can then play through the middle or more to the right."

Louie Barry's next career move is not likely to be to Leeds United

A loan to a higher level could kick Barry onto new heights in his development, but it is clear to see why there is such widespread interest.

Barry is an intelligent forward with excellent ball-striking, making him a threat from distance and in tight spaces.

There is also every chance that his skill-set translates to the top of the Championship in an attacking outfit like Leeds', but he would not get the guaranteed game time at Elland Road.

His versatility will appeal, as he can play down either flank or centrally, but many of his big moments for Stockport have come from the left-side of the attack and attacking the left channel heading towards the box.

Louie Barry's Stockport County stats (all comps) - As Per Transfermarkt Season League Apps Goals Assists 2024/25 League One 20 15 1 2023/24 League Two 22 9 4 Stats Correct As Of December 12, 2024

Leeds have an abundance of talent out wide, and would therefore require a departure before thinking about Barry. It’s a different story for the Whites when it comes to the attacking midfielder, or a centre-forward, and Barry could play as a number nine.

However, that may not be the role to get the best out of him, so he will likely move to one of Leeds' rivals instead.