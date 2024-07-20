This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have joined Sunderland as two of the sides in the race for AFC Bournemouth's Daniel Jebbison after the 21-year-old recently signed from Sheffield United.

News of the reported Leeds interest has come via Graeme Bailey of HITC. He claims that the Championship duo are keen on striking a deal with the Cherries, who believe that the next step for the Canadian-born striker's development is a season of consistent minutes and performances in the second tier.

Jebbison was offered fresh terms by the Blades following the conclusion of last season, as per the publication of their retained and released list, but since then, the club announced at the official start date of 2024/25 that Jebbison "rejected United's latest sizeable offer" and became a free agent instead.

Despite other interest, it was Bournemouth who swooped, with a £1.5 million agreement sorted between the Cherries and Sheffield United to avoid the deal going to a tribunal. However, the latest report goes on to state that at least six teams have expressed an interest in Jebbison's services on loan.

That's because Bournemouth believe a season of regular football in the second tier would benefit all parties, especially the striker after his troubled time with injuries and illness in recent years with the South Yorkshire outfit.

Daniel Jebbison's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield United 35 3 1 Chorley (loan) 2 0 0 Burton Albion (loan) 23 9 0 AFC Bournemouth 0 0 0 England U-20 5 1 0

The Leeds verdict on Daniel Jebbison

Leeds were linked with acquiring the centre-forward on a permanent basis prior to his exit from their Yorkshire rivals, but a loan deal remains a possibility.

However, FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith is certain that an agreement will only be struck if Leeds sell a senior striker, whilst also having his own reservations about Jebbison as well.

Kris told Football League World: "Leeds certainly need more physically robust profiles up front for next season.

"When you have Patrick Bamford who is injury prone, even though he has demonstrated that he can lead the line. You've also got Joel Piroe who, outside of one game in the play-off semi-finals, has proven that he can't lead the line on his own.

"So, someone like Jebbison makes sense in his own regard, as a big, strong striker. But you then look at Mateo Joseph, and he's primed for a big season having already shown glimpses in pre-season.

"He's shown his quality and ability to lead the line up front - scoring a brace away at Chelsea and bulling their defenders at times in that game.

"As for the player himself in Jebbison, his lack of goals at senior level is a bit of a red flag, sspecially for a side like us that are pushing for automatic promotion, and therefore need a promotion-worthy striker - even if he is an obviously talented striker that has earnt his move to Bournemouth, and even if he is an investment in the long-term.

"I think Leeds only sign a striker if we sell one of our senior options in Bamford or Piroe. But I can't see that being Jebbison, on the basis that he doesn't yet have the goals."

Leeds United need to give Mateo Joseph more of a chance amid Daniel Jebbison interest

As Kris alludes to, Jebbison would be competing with Piroe, Bamford and Joseph for the starting striker role, and it would require a situation of one leaving the club.

Joseph's cameo against Harrogate Town in pre-season showed Leeds fans exactly what he is about as the spearhead of the attack, with the ability to run the channels and pin the opposition defenders.

He is due to be given a run of games this season, having not started any of Leeds' league games in 2023/24. Joseph impressed and should be handed first-team opportunities, instead of fighting with Jebbison over a starting berth.

In terms of a clear pathway of first-team football for both players, it feels suboptimal to have both at the club at once, as both need more minutes instead of getting in each other's way.