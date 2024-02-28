Highlights Promotion to the Premier League is essential for maximising Jack Harrison's sale value this summer, says Paul Robinson.

With his contract not expiring until 2028, Leeds United should take a tough stance on him.

However, the Whites need to be reasonable if they do want to offload him.

Paul Robinson has told Leeds United that they need to get to the Premier League at the end of this term to maximise the amount they generate from Jack Harrison's potential sale this summer, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

The West Yorkshire side saw plenty of players head out on loan during the summer, including some key first-teamers including Harrison.

A couple of those who went out on loan have already secured permanent exits, with Robin Koch joining Frankfurt and Luis Sinisterra turning his temporary move to AFC Bournemouth into a longer-term one.

However, Harrison is due to return to Elland Road at the end of the season from his loan stay at Everton, even though the player is reportedly keen to quit the Whites to join the Toffees on a permanent basis.

The reduction of Sean Dyche's side's recent deduction has boosted the Merseyside club's promotion hopes - and that will only help to increase the winger's appetite to stay put at Goodison Park for the long term.

In a boost for the player, Football Insider believes Leeds are open to selling the 27-year-old, regardless of if they are promoted at the end of the season or not.

The Whites are on course to be promoted at the end of this campaign, with Daniel Farke's side currently sitting in second place.

Championship Table (1st-4th) (As of February 28th) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 34 41 78 2 Leeds United 34 37 72 3 Ipswich Town 34 23 72 4 Southampton 34 23 67

Robinson on Harrison: "It's looking highly unlikely"

Former England international Robinson isn't optimistic about Leeds or the Toffees' chances of having Harrison next term - and he has told the former how they can maximise the fee they generate from the 27-year-old's sale.

He told MOT Leeds News: "The biggest thing for Leeds, in all aspects of everything, not just the football side of things, is getting to the Premier League.

"If Jack Harrison is to go, which it’s looking likely he is, the value of Jack Harrison as a Premier League player rather than a Championship player, it’s night and day, completely different.

"What Daniel Farke’s done with the team, if they get into the Premier League with that squad, whether Jack Harrison is going to be a part of it, it’s looking highly unlikely, moving to Everton, that also looks unlikely with the FFP and the financial rules that are looking over Everton."

Leeds United need to take a mixed negotiating stance on Jack Harrison

Considering the winger's contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2028, Leeds need to take a tough stance on Harrison.

He is easily a Premier League football and should command a big fee because of that.

However, the Whites also need to be reasonable in terms of their stance if they are keen to offload him.

They can't demand too much for his signature, because if they do, that could prevent a deal from being struck.

His sale could allow Willy Gnonto, Dan James and Crysencio Summerville to thrive.