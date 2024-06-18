Highlights O'Hare set to leave Coventry as his contract ends, attracting Premier League interest.

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer backs Leeds move for the talented attacking midfielder.

O'Hare offers Leeds versatility in midfield, potential bargain as a free agent with strong experience.

Callum O'Hare looks set to depart Coventry City when his contract expires, with Leeds United one of many sides interested in the attacking midfielder this summer, and Carlton Palmer believes it's a good fit for both club and player in the current circumstances.

It's all but confirmed that O'Hare will depart the Sky Blues when his contract expires at the end of June, and some big names from the top-flight have taken an interest in him. Coventry were reported to have offered the attacking midfielder a new deal, which he is said to have rejected.

The 26-year-old has been involved in plenty of games at the back end of the season for Coventry and appears to be a player now back to his best following a lengthy ACL injury last year. With Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer departing, O'Hare undoubtedly became one of the biggest fan favourites left at the club.

Not only that, but his return to action was evidently much needed, given his form coincided with the club's rise up the Championship during the second half of the campaign as well. However, he is out of contract at the end of this month and there is widespread interest.

From reports earlier in the season, the Aston Villa academy product was said to be on the radar of West Ham United, as per The Guardian. Whilst Burnley, and promoted duo Leicester City and Southampton have all submitted offers for the Coventry star, according to a report from HITC/Graeme Bailey.

However, Football Insider claim all offers were knocked back. Other outfits that have reportedly taken a liking to him include his former club Aston Villa, Fulham, Celtic, Rangers, as well as unnamed Spanish sides.

The latest regarding O'Hare comes from TEAMtalk, who are reporting that the Whites have expressed their interest in the player and are now part of a battle with Southampton and Burnley to try and sign the 26-year-old. They added that Leeds have been keeping tabs on him for some time now.

Carlton Palmer: Callum O'Hare would be a good signing for Leeds

Ex-England international and former Leeds man Carlton Palmer understands why Leeds are keen on the versatile midfielder, given the attacking quality they are likely to lose this summer. He also helped to alleviate any particular fears surrounding O'Hare's injury record in recent years.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "Leeds' failure to gain promotion back to the Premier League may leave them needing to sell one or two of their star players to balance the books.

"Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto receiving a lot of attention from Premier League clubs, given the season they both had.

"So, one player they are looking at as a possible replacement is Callum O'Hare, who is available on a free from Coventry City.

"It's a strange one this one, for me, because they talk about his injuries but I'm looking at his appearances in the four seasons he's been at Coventry in the Championship.

"He's played 46 league games, 45 games, had an injury-ravaged season with 11 league games, and then 31 times last season.

"So, for Coventry, he's been a pretty consistent performer. It's strange how they didn't get him tied down to a new contract sooner, and they've now allowed his contract to run out, and it seems he's set to move on from Coventry.

"He was an absolutely fantastic footballer this season and in all the time he's been there, really.

"He would be a very shrewd signing and replacement at Championship level, with Leeds looking to push on and go one better than losing in the play-off final.

"It would be a fantastic bit of business, and I don't think there will be too many concerns about his injuries, given what I have said.

"There's only been the one season at Coventry in the last four where he's not played a reasonable amount of games after that ACL issue.

"It's a good turnaround of games for a front player who dribbles the ball and invites the tackles in. He's a very entertaining footballer.

"Unfortunately for Coventry, they will be really disappointed to see him go, but Callum's in a strong position because his contract has run down.

"A good bit of business if they can sell Gnonto and get good money in to get O'Hare on a free.

"It's a good way of balancing the books."

Callum O'Hare's Coventry City career stats - per Transfermarkt (all comps) Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 36 10 4 2022/23 Championship 11 0 3 2021/22 Championship 47 5 8 2020/21 Championship 48 3 8 2019/20 League One 40 4 7

Callum O'Hare and Leeds United

O'Hare is a player easily capable of thriving in transition with his carrying ability, but Leeds require a player who is better at unlocking doors against deeper blocks, which is where they are expected to be stronger next year, as they continue to dominate the ball in the Championship.

The 26-year-old would still be a welcome addition, especially when factoring in his contractual situation with the Sky Blues. With his contract currently expiring this summer, he is a potential bargain and his versatility could be useful.

Leeds' problem is that the likes of Dan James and Brenden Aaronson are ball-to-feet players, and they require a profile of footballer who is more of a playmaker who will opt to pass first, with low blocks a particular issue for Daniel Farke in 2023/24.

It's clear that his future now lies away from Cov, but O'Hare's profile would be a good alternative option to other more expensive and lucrative signings for a number of sides, and whoever secures his signature will be acquiring an eight-figure player for free, which makes it unlikely that Leeds win the race over Premier League sides.

O'Hare is a player who plays with real swagger and personality, but also comes with the addition of being very versatile and capable of operating in many different midfield roles if required. He could be utilised out wide or as a box-to-box player as well as in the hole behind a centre-forward. For depth, he would be a great utility man for Leeds in attack.