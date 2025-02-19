This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United are on course to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season, which should increase the value of their most influential players.

Daniel Farke's side returned to the summit of the Championship table following their dramatic victory over Sunderland at Elland Road last night, and extended their lead on third-placed Burnley to seven points in the process.

Leeds are now unbeaten in 15 league games ahead of a vital clash with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane next Monday, and if they can continue their run of form against the Blades, they will be in pole position to go on and win the title.

Promotion to the Premier League will, of course, mean that Leeds face some of the biggest clubs in the country next season, but it will also mean that the club can avoid having to sell any of their most important players for cut-price deals, as was the case last summer.

Leeds have a number of key assets in their squad

We asked our Leeds fan pundit, Ger Lynch, who he thinks is the club's most prized asset, and if he had to put a price-tag on their head right now, what would it be.

"As for the club's prized assets right now, there are a few in the under-age set-up," said Ger.

"Archie Gray's younger brother, Harry Gray, is currently playing for the Leeds United U21s side even though he has just turned 16. He is a striker, and he is scoring goals for fun at the moment down there.

"In the senior side, I think Manor Solomon, even though he is only on loan, is a massively important player for Leeds in how we play, as is Daniel James, but I think Ao Tanaka is probably the most standout one of all of them.

"Leeds got him last summer for an absolute steal considering what he has brought to the team this year. I think he is probably one of the players in the current squad who you could say is absolutely a Premier League quality player, so he should be able to make that step up quite easily.

"He is very tidy, he is very calm in panicky situations, so yeah, I think Ao Tanaka is probably the standout one to hold on to.

"Price-tag wise, he is arguably worth over £10 million at this stage based on what he has done, and you could probably argue closer to £20 million if you look at the impact Summerville and Rutter had at Leeds last season.

"Tanaka has had an impact in a different way, but it has still been just as important for Leeds this season.

"I would say Leeds' most prized asset is Ao Tanaka, and I would say his price-tag should be over £10 million."

Leeds' signing Tanaka was a masterstroke

Leeds' decision to sign Tanaka from German club Fortuna Düsseldorf last summer has proven to be a masterstroke, especially when you consider that he only cost £2.95 million, as per The Athletic.

The Japan international has more than proven his worth at Elland Road this season, having featured in every Championship game since his arrival at the end of August.

If Leeds do go on and achieve promotion to the Premier League between now and the end of the season, there is no doubt that Tanaka will be worth a lot more than he was when he arrived at Elland Road.