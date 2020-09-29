‘Not the case’ – Update on Leeds United pursuit of EFL man comes to light, agent role revealed

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell isn’t on the radar of Leeds United, with the interest emerging after the player’s agent had alerted the Premier League side to a drop in his valuation.

It was suggested over the weekend that Leeds were keen to offer Cantwell a path back into the Premier League, with the midfielder then left out of Daniel Farke’s matchday squad against Bournemouth.

However, a report from the Sun has played down the interest from Elland Road, stating that Leeds aren’t interested in a move to sign Cantwell.

It’s claimed that it was simply Cantwell’s agent that informed Leeds that the Canaries had lowered their asking price for the 22-year-old.

Cantwell had started Norwich’s first two fixtures of the Championship season, helping Farke’s side make a positive start on their return to the second-tier.

A win over Huddersfield Town was backed up by a point against Preston North End.

That led Norwich into Sunday’s fixture with Bournemouth, but the East Anglian side suffered their first league defeat of the season, losing 1-0 on the South Coast.

The Verdict

It seems that Cantwell and his camp are trying to shape a move for the midfielder back to the Premier League, whether that’s Leeds or somewhere else, so it’s one to watch.

In terms of Leeds’ interest, we have seen the Whites being linked with a host of European midfielders that play in the same position as Cantwell, which meant links to the Norwich man were a surprise.

In truth, it’d be a further surprise to see Leeds land the 22-year-old when their focus has been elsewhere this summer.

