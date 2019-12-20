Leeds United to use Bielsa to pip EFL rival to signing of Liverpool starlet

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is set to plot an early swoop to sign Rhian Brewster, using the ‘Bielsa factor’ as a key bargaining power according to Football Insider.

Leeds United have been transformed ever since Marcelo Bielsa arrived in the door in the summer of 2018, lifting the side from mid-table obscurity to being genuine promotion contenders in the Championship, signing players of serious pedigree in this division.

One of the reasons that Leeds had been able to capture players from their rivals is the desire from the players to play under Marcelo Bielsa, a man known for being such an influential figure in football worldwide. His beneficiaries include the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola to name but two.

With this in mind, Victor Orta is set to use this as a means to convince Liverpool to sanction to the loan of starlet Rhian Brewster to Elland Road in favour of seeing him move to a Championship rival or elsewhere.

Leeds, along with Swansea City, have been touted with a move for the youngster and it appeared that the South Wales side were the frontrunners for his signature.

However, Football Insider are now reporting that Leeds are set to make an early move for Brewster and sell the idea of working under Bielsa to Brewster in an attempt to snatch him from under Swansea’s noses.

The most likely event would be that regardless of where he ends up, a deal would be agreed and in place before the New Year, and Leeds are moving quickly to make sure they pip Swansea to the post.

How much can you remember from Leeds’ 2018/19 season?

1 of 15 Who scored the first Championship goal of the Marcelo Bielsa era? Mateusz Klich Samu Saiz Pablo Hernandez Ezgjan Alioski

The Verdict

The Whites might not need this signing at present with Eddie Nketiah struggling to get a look-in but this transfer might be with the view that Nketiah is to be recalled by Arsenal, leaving Bielsa and Leeds alarmingly light heading into the second half of the season.

Brewster would be a solid addition for Leeds and it would be hard for him to turn down the opportunity to work with one of the most influential managers in football, but Swansea do still appear to be in pole position for this one.