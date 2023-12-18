Highlights Leeds United is reportedly interested in signing Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu from Galatasaray, despite the bitter history between the two clubs.

Leeds United are set to rival Italian giants Lazio for Galatasaray's Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik (via Sport Witness).

In somewhat of a surprise move, Leeds are linked with a player at a club whom they share no love for, with the winger plying his trade for the Turkish giants since 2020.

Aktürkoğlu has notched seven goals and eight assists from 27 games in all competitions this term, and has caught the eye across Europe.

In 146 games for Galatasaray, since joining from fellow Turkish outfit 24 Erzincanspor, the 25-year-old has scored 36 and assisted a further 38 goals. He is also a full international for his country, with five goals and two assists in 26 games for the Turkish national team.

He can operate as either a winger or attacking-midfielder, with the latter perhaps more likely where he would be deployed for Leeds in the meantime, given their depth out wide.

Signings are going to be on the agenda again for Daniel Farke and the club's hierarchy, and they are counting down to the winter window, and matters on the pitch could therefore be dictated by what is to come in the market.

However, he may be hoping for a less chaotic and more refined approach in January, with left-back one area of the squad he is hoping to fill.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu's career stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Galatasaray 146 36 38 Karacabey Bld 35 3 2 24 Erzincanspor 34 20 1 BB Bodrumspor 28 4 0 Turkey 26 5 2

Leeds join the race for Galatsaray's Aktürkoğlu

Fanatik are reporting that Aktürkoğlu has ended up on Leeds' transfer agenda for the winter market. They report that the 25-year-old and Sacha Boey have ‘great interest’ ahead of next month. Leeds and Lazio are named as interested parties for Aktürkoğlu.

The report states that the Championship outfit and Serie A side have ‘frequently contacted’ Aktürkoğlu’s agent, ‘especially in the last two weeks’.

How likely a move is remains unclear, with the Turkish champions already taking precautions. They are second in the table, level on points with leaders Fenerbahçe and are fighting to retain the title alongside competing in the Europa League.

Therefore, unsurprisingly, Galatasaray have informed Aktürkoğlu that he won’t be allowed to depart next month and that offers for him will be evaluated next summer instead.

The verdict on Leeds' move for Aktürkoğlu

Outside of Manchester United and Chelsea, Leeds have a number of derby games in their county. West Yorkshire rivals Bradford City and Huddersfield Town are two of those with whom Leeds have great animosity towards.

However, this move has come as somewhat of a surprise, as Leeds also hold extreme bitterness towards the Turkish club following Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight's deaths in attacks before a UEFA Cup semi-final against the side in Istanbul in April 2000.

During the match, supporters of Galatasaray mocked the deaths, while their team refused to wear black armbands. The then Leeds chairman Peter Ridsdale accused the club of "lacking common decency" after the incident.

It's no great surprise that Galatasaray are keen to hang onto Aktürkoğlu for now, too. If Leeds are interested, then he could potentially be a contingency plan to replace Willy Gnonto, or to play as more of a creative role centrally.

However, if any side could tempt the winger into a move now, then it would surely be Lazio and Champions League football, as opposed to a transfer to the second tier.