Leeds United are expected to make a new offer for Koln midfielder Dejan Ljubicic after seeing a €4 million (£3.36 million) bid rejected last week.

That is according to HITC, which states that the Whites have not given up on their pursuit of Ljubicic and are likely going to return with a fresh offer, as they see him as the player to replace Glen Kamara.

It has been a rather quiet transfer window for the Yorkshire side so far, as they have made just four new signings.

Joe Rothwell is one of those additions, but given the fact that Leeds have lost Archie Gray and Kamara in the midfield department, Daniel Farke appears keen on adding more depth to that area of the team.

That said, Leeds made a move to try and sign Ljubicic last week, and it appears as though their hopes of signing him haven't gone away.

Leeds set to return with to FC Koln with fresh Dejan Ljubicic offer

It was reported by German outlet Bild last week that Leeds had made a seven-figure offer for Ljubicic, but it was immediately turned down by Koln.

The report stated that the offer was in the region of €4 million (£3.36 million) for a player who has entered the final year of his contract.

However, that was rejected, but according to HITC, Leeds are set to make a new offer for the midfielder.

The report states that the Yorkshire side haven’t given up on their pursuit of the Austrian international, with them likely to return with a new bid.

Leeds see Ljubicic as the player to replace Kamara, who left to join Rennes earlier in the window. The midfielder hasn’t ruled out the possibility of staying with the German club, while director Christian Keller remains confident that Leeds will not get their man.

Dejan Ljubicic’s 2023/24 stats for FC Koln in the Bundesliga

The midfielder started his career in Austria, playing for FavAC Youth before joining Rapid Wien.

Ljubicic spent most of his career in his homeland until 2021, when he joined FC Koln on a free transfer.

Dejan Ljubicic's FC Koln stats Apps 92 Goals 11 Assists 5 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 31st)

The 26-year-old has been a regular for the German side ever since joining the club, and last season he featured 26 times in the Bundesliga, failing to score a goal but recording two assists in the process.

Overall, he has played 92 times for Koln, during which he has scored 11 goals and recorded five assists. The midfielder’s future is up in the air, as the German side were relegated from the Bundesliga last season, and he now has just one year left on his contract.

Leeds United must not show their hand and overpay for Dejan Ljubicic

It is clear that Leeds have identified the Austrian as someone who can replace Kamara in the midfield department.

The Whites have already seen one bid rejected, and while it now appears they are going to make a new offer, it is important that the Championship side doesn’t overpay.

The midfielder has just 12 months remaining on his contract, and he is playing for a side that now finds themselves in the German second tier.

So, Koln don’t have much strength in their bid to keep the player, so Leeds mustn’t panic and overpay; they need to stick to a price they see is fair, and if that is still not enough, they move on and find alternative targets.