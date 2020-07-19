Leeds United to hand key figure bumper new deal following Premier League return

Leeds United are preparing to offer manager Marcelo Bielsa a new contract worth around £8million-a-year after the Whites secured promotion back to the Premier League and the Championship title, according to The Sun.

Bielsa, who guided the Whites to the brink of promotion last season after revitalising the club on and off the field, was convinced by Leeds’ hierarchy to sign a new deal last summer to try and go one better and secure a return to the top-flight and the Argentine has now completed that mission.

The deal that Bielsa signed last summer runs out at the end of the campaign, but the club do have an option to extend it by a further year – and there was a decision made to allow Leeds to concentrate on the promotion battle before sorting out the Argentine’s potential long-term future.

It is thought that the Whites are now preparing to offer him a new deal on improved terms ahead of their return to the Premier League, and that the Argentine is only requiring clarity on a couple of small issues before deciding to sign a new deal and commit his future to the club.

The verdict

This is very promising news for Leeds, with Bielsa completely integral to the club’s ambitions and plans to not just settle back in the Premier League, but also to thrive and see how far they can progress upon their return to the top-flight.

There would have been concerns over Bielsa’s future at Elland Road had they missed out on promotion once again, but all season long it has looked like Leeds were only ever going to go on and secure promotion and they have fully merited the Championship title.

You would expect any issues than need addressing will be handled swiftly by the club so as to not delay any new deal for Bielsa, which would round off an excellent couple of days for the club and single a clear intent over their ambitions for next year.