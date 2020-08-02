Leeds United to battle Leicester City for Celtic star

Leeds United could well be set for a transfer tussle over Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard this summer, with the Mail on Sunday reporting that Leicester City are keen to raise funds in order to make a move for the French striker.

Edouard has been almost ever present for the Hoops since arriving at the club in the summer of 2018, notching an impressive 60 goals in over 120 appearances for the Scottish champions, thus attracting interest from many clubs across Europe.

It now appears that Leicester are set to rival Marcelo Bielsa’s side for the signature of the pacey forward, with the report detailing that the Foxes are aiming to offload Kelechi Iheanacho in order to fund a move for Edouard in the coming months.

Brendan Rodgers previously worked with Edouard during his time at Celtic and is seemingly keen to reconnect with his former player next season, in what will come as a blow to Marcelo Bielsa’s transfer plans this summer.

Edouard currently has two years remaining on his current contract at Celtic Park and could command a fee in the region of £40 million in the current market.

The Verdict

This will almost certainly be viewed as a set back by the powers that be at Elland Road, with the Whites having held an interest in signing Edouard for a good while now.

Given the striker’s current pedigree across Europe, it is no surprise to see a plethora of clubs circling with a view to making a move for the 22-year-old.

It would be naive of Leeds to believe that they could nab the Frenchman over the likes of Leicester City, with the Foxes being able to offer what may be a decisive factor in Edouard’s next move – European football.

However, Leeds are likely to be undeterred by this fact, with the pulling power of Bielsa having come up trumps for the Whites in the past on more than one occasion, the Yorkshire club are sure to put everything into attempting to sign Edouard this summer.