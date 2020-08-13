Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United to assess player's significant injury setback

Published

4 mins ago

on

Ryan Edmondson is returning to Leeds United to have an ankle injury assessed, with the striker’s loan spell at Aberdeen hit by an issue picked up in training.

Leeds sent Edmondson out on loan to the Dons to gain first-team experience, with the teenager’s chances of building on his two appearances at Elland Road unlikely following promotion to the Premier League.

An Aberdeen debut was handed to Edmondson in a 1-0 defeat to Rangers on the opening day of the season, but now the 19-year-old has suffered an untimely setback in training.

As per the club’s official social media, Edmondson has injured his ankle and scans are indicating he is facing up to four months on the sidelines. In reaction to that news, he’s heading back to Leeds to see a specialist and determine the next steps of his recovery.

The loan deal that took Edmondson to Aberdeen was only until January, with this injury setback’s severity likely to take him right up to the deadline of that.

It remains to be seen if things are extended.

The Verdict

This is such a disappointing blow for Edmondson.

He’s been exceptional for Leeds’ under-23s and deserved a chance to get some senior minutes under his belt, with Aberdeen a good place for that to happen.

Ultimately, bad luck has been with the 19-year-old and this setback appears to all-but end his 2020.

We might see the loan extended in January, so Edmondson can really get his teeth stuck into senior football.

Thoughts? Let us know!


