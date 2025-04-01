Leeds United have been linked with making an approach for Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi in the upcoming summer window.

As per a report from Africa Foot, the Whites are considering a move for the 27-year-old to bolster their squad ahead of next season, with the club already taking steps to secure the Nigerian’s signature.

Daniel Farke’s men will need to be wary of events on the pitch though, with the Yorkshire outfit in danger of slipping out of the top two after an inconsistent run of form at such a crucial point of the season.

The Whites have won just one of their last five second tier games, and have been leapfrogged to top spot by Sheffield United while they are only clear of third-placed Burnley on goal difference.

With just seven games remaining of the campaign, Leeds will have to restore their confidence quickly, otherwise they risk dropping out into the lottery of the play-offs that gave them heartbreak last term.

However, Leeds remain adamant of laying plans in place for the upcoming summer transfer window, regardless of what division they find themselves in, and have been rumoured to be adding to the full-back department.

Leeds United linked with Zaidu Sanusi summer move

According to a report from Africa Foot (as per Sport Witness), Leeds have been in contact with Portuguese giants Porto over signing Zaidu Sanusi, with the left-back recording only 102 minutes of football from six appearances this season.

Zaidu Sanusi's 2024/25 record for Porto across all competitions - Transfermarkt Season Competition Appearances Minutes played 2024/25 Liga Portugal 3 53' 2024/25 Europa League 2 20' 2024/25 Allianz Cup 1 29'

Africa Foot also reported that a source close to the agency that represents Sanusi has told the outlet that Daniel Farke’s side are ‘preparing to offer €2m’ for the Nigerian, while the same source also explains the Championship club want to offer Sanusi a contract until 2029.

A source from Africa Foot’s report reads: “Contacts began last week, with Leeds being very serious and interested in Sanusi. They want to offer €2m with a four-year contract on the table.

“It’s now up to Porto to decide if they are ready to sell him, as the player is keen to move. Initial discussions have been positive, so a transfer is very likely.”

Zaidu Sanusi imminent arrival could be Junior Firpo's replacement

With Leeds all set to sign Zaidu Sanusi and end his struggles at Porto, an arrival in that area could spell the end of the road for Junior Firpo in a Whites shirt.

The ex-Barcelona man’s contract expires in June, and Sanusi appears an affordable and effective replacement for the 28-year-old.

Related Aaron Ramsdale's estimated weekly wage at Southampton FC as Leeds United plot transfer FLW take a look at Aaron Ramsdale's estimated wage at Southampton as Leeds United eye a summer move for the keeper.

Despite such an impressive run of form that had seen Firpo