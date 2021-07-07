Leeds United tipped to make move for £10-million rated Championship midfielder

Former Arsenal and Everton man Kevin Campbell says that Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien would be a good signing for Leeds United.

It was recently reported that Leeds are lining up a move for the 22-year-old, as they look to strengthen their squad following an excellent first campaign back in the Premier League last season.

O’Brien is into the final year of his contract at Huddersfield, but it is still thought that the Terriers will demand a fee of £10million for the midfielder.

Even so, it seems Campbell believes that this could still be a smart move for Leeds, given their recent track record with young players.

Speaking to Football Insider about the Elland Road club’s interest in O’Brien, the ex-striker said: “He’s a very, very good player.

“I have watched him a fair few times over the past couple of seasons and in my opinion he has been Huddersfield’s best player. Leeds like to buy young and develop and O’Brien fits the bill in that respect.

“But he is not someone Marcelo Bielsa will have to revamp. He is someone who can go straight in there and do a job. I think it would be really clever business.”

A graduate of Huddersfield’s academy, O’Brien has so far made 81 first-team appearances for the club during his career, scoring five goals and providing seven assists during that time.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider for a club such as Leeds.

Admittedly, O’Brien’s direct impact in terms of goals and assists is not exactly prolific, but nevertheless, he is certainly a promising player with plenty of potential.

Indeed, that is something that may only be exploited further by experience, and the potential step up to the Premier League is something that could certainly help him to do that, given the calibre of player he would be lining up alongside and against.

It is also worth noting that O’Brien’s reported asking price is likely to be cheaper than that of other potential midfield targets for Leeds, so it does seem like this one could be worth looking into for those in charge at Elland Road.