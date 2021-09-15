Leeds United tipped to make future move for EFL player

Leeds United have been tipped to make a fresh move for Huddersfield Town Lewis O’Brien in the future after missing out on him in the summer window.

The Whites were linked with the 22-year-old throughout the summer but were unable to prize him away from the John Smith’s Stadium, with Terriers chairman Phil Hodgkinson recently revealing that they rejected a £13 million offer from the Premier League club late in the window.

To some, that may look an eye-watering amount of money for a player in the final year of his contract but O’Brien has proven his worth already in 2021/22 and helped Carlos Corberan’s side climb to fourth in the Championship after seven games.

The saga may not be over yet, however, and former Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer has tipped the Elland Road outfit to reignite their interest in the Huddersfield man in the future.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: “Yeah, for sure (Leeds could make a fresh move for him). You identify a player, but you don’t always get the player at the time. I remember when I signed for Leeds United, Howard Wilkinson told me he was tracking me for nearly three seasons before he was actually able to sign me and that’s the way it goes sometimes.

“You keep your scouts watching him, make sure he’s performing, make sure he’s the player that’s going to fit into the system that you want and then you test the water again at the appropriate time.”

The Sun on Sunday (05/09: P61) reported earlier this month that O’Brien is set to sign a new deal with Huddersfield and is happy to stay despite the summer’s speculation.

The Verdict

Given the amount of money that Leeds are said to have offered for the Huddersfield midfielder in the summer, you’d imagine they’ll be watching his situation at the John Smith’s Stadium closely.

If another opportunity arises for them to swoop for him, it would be no surprise to see them testing the Terriers’ resolve again in a future window.

Whether that happens could all hinge on O’Brien signing a new contract as his valuation is likely to rise dramatically should that happen.

He’s been a key player for Corberan this season and is not someone that the former Whites coach will want to lose, even if it is to his former mentor Marcelo Bielsa.

Even so, it’s a situation that’s worth keeping an eye on.