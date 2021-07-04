Leeds United tipped to consider move for EFL star who ‘fits the bill’ for Marcelo Bielsa’s side

David Norris believes that Harrison Reed is an ideal fit for Leeds United this summer.

The Fulham midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa looks to strengthen his squad at Elland Road ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 26-year-old moved to Craven Cottage last summer following Fulham;s promotion to the top flight, however their stay in the big-time came to a premature end after suffering relegation back to the Championship.

Despite the club’s poor results, Reed was a player who really captured the eye with 33 appearances for the West London club.

While Leeds are yet to step up their interest in the player, the former Whites midfielder David Norris believes that Reed could be a worthy addition to Bielsa’s side.

Speaking to This Is Futbol, Norris said: “The key things with the players that Leeds want to bring in is that they have to suit their high tempo style of play and the manager has to trust them.

“Looking at Reed from the outside looking in, he fits the bill, is busy, looks like he can graft, he is a team player and he’s got a bit of quality as well.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Harrison Reed is a Premier League player.

The midfielder oozes quality on the ball, something that he has shown during his time with both Southampton and Fulham.

Marco Silva will be hoping that he can keep hold of the 26-year-old this summer as he looks to secure promotion back to the Premier League, but if a club like Leeds come knocking then it could be a tricky test.

Whether Reed would be a regular starter for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, however, remains to be seen.