Leeds United tipped to be in the mix for player thriving with 7 goals in the EFL

Leeds United are being tipped to make another move for Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson by former striker Noel Whelan following rumoured interest in his signature last summer.

The Whites sit in mid-table in the Premier League in their first season back in the top flight for 17 years and if they want to push even higher next season, they will have to invest and strengthen their team.

Marcelo Bielsa was able to add the likes of Raphinha and Rodrigo for big fees last summer, but one player he apparently did a u-turn on was Wilson.

The Wales international had been on loan at Bournemouth the previous season and Bielsa was apparently keen on signing him, but it never materialised and Wilson went on to join Cardiff City in the Championship on loan instead.

Wilson has gone onto score seven times for the Bluebirds this season and added 12 assists to his tally – he’s down on his 15 goals for Derby in the 2018/19 campaign but his supplying of team-mates has been far improved.

Former Leeds striker Whelan, now a co-commentator for BBC Radio Leeds, believes that the 24-year-old is an upgrade on a current option in the attacking midfield role and that Wilson would be a perfect fit.

“Wilson could be an option for us. He is better than Tyler Roberts,” Whelan said, per Football Insider.

“When you are talking about a number 10, you need to be the star player. You need the one who creates, the one that opens up the door. He (Roberts) cannot do that on a regular basis.

“Wilson is a busy player, he has an eye for a pass, pace and a wonderful left-foot. He can adapt to a number of roles as well which is what Marcelo Bielsa likes.”

The Verdict

If the price is right then Wilson would definitely be a smart acquisition for Leeds next season.

He’s most effective in an attacking midfield role but is also an option out wide and there’s no doubting after his creativity this season for Cardiff that he deserves a real chance in the Premier League.

You’d have to believe there’s no chance that the Bluebirds will get him back on another loan next season, which means fans will not have got to see Wilson play live in the flesh – a shame for them but he’s delivered some good moments to supporters from afar this season.