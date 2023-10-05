Tim Sherwood has criticised Patrick Bamford for his role in the sending off of Asmir Begovic on Wednesday night.

Leeds United earned a 1-0 win over QPR, with an early Crysencio Summerville goal separating the two sides.

However, controversy struck in the closing stages of the game as Bamford went down under a challenge from the QPR goalkeeper.

The referee David Webb decided that Begovic was at fault for taking down the Leeds forward, who was otherwise through on goal, opting to send off the 36-year-old.

But replays showed that there was no contact between the two players, with Begovic fiercely protesting his innocence in the aftermath of the decision.

What has Tim Sherwood said about Asmir Begovic’s red card?

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, Sherwood claimed that there was no contact between the two players.

The former midfielder suggested that Bamford should have a tinge of regret for his actions that saw his opposition player sent off.

“I don’t think there is any [contact],” said Sherwood, via HITC.

“When I look at the replay.

:I think Patrick [Bamford] might be a little ashamed when he sees this.

“He has gone down.

“When you see it first, it looks like Asmir [Begovic] might have caught him with the way Patrick goes down.

“Jimmy Dunne gets done in behind. He toes it.

“When you look at it from a different angle. You see the gap. “He doesn’t touch him and he goes down.

“He got a red card. Very important for this team.

“He has been outstanding Asmir Begovic since he has been at QPR.

“But surely they are going to appeal that and get off it.”

QPR will have the chance to appeal the decision, which should see the three-game suspension overturned.

Begovic has been a key player for Ainsworth’s side so far this season since joining as a free agent.

His absence for three games would be a real blow to the team, but this appeal should be successful based on the evidence of the replays shown.

This defeat to Leeds keeps the Hoops inside the relegation zone after 10 games, with a total of just eight points.

QPR are just one point behind Watford in 21st, but the side’s form in recent weeks gives plenty of reason to be concerned.

The club’s last win came at the start of September, a 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough.

QPR have lost three and drawn two of their last five games since.

Next up for Ainsworth’s team is a clash at home to Blackburn Rovers on 7 October.

Should Asmir Begovic have been sent off against Leeds United?

In real time there was some suggestion that contact was made between Bamford and Begovic, but replays clearly show they were nowhere near each other.

It would be very surprising if an appeal would not be overturned, so Begovic should be available this weekend.

Begovic has been a standout figure for QPR, and the team will need him playing every game if they are to avoid a relegation battle.

The red card didn’t impact the result of this game, but it will still be frustrating that the incident happened at all.