Leeds United are chasing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after suffering relegation from the top flight last season.

The Whites are currently in a three-way tussle to achieve automatic promotion along with Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Leeds currently find themselves in third position, and are just one point off of first and second place, despite winning just one of their last four games.

In this crucial part of the season, the last thing any of the teams need is the match officials to make any key errors, which could ultimately define their season as we near the conclusion of the campaign.

Unfortunately for Leeds, two decisions that look ominous were given against them in their most recent match, which came to the annoyance of Leeds manager Daniel Farke.

Farke fuming at referee of Leeds v Sunderland

Leeds’ most recent match was on Tuesday night, where they drew 0-0 at home to mid-table Sunderland. It was the first time they had failed to score at Elland Road since early September.

Whilst the performance was not good enough from the hosts, referee Tim Robinson appeared to have missed two clear handballs in the Sunderland box, which should have been given as two penalties for Leeds.

The first was in the first half when Sunderland centre-back Dan Ballard appeared to lean his elbow towards Crysencio Summerville’s shot. The second was in the second half, when Ballard’s centre-back partner Luke O’Nien appeared to stick his arm out to handle a cross.

Farke was outraged by the two decisions and explained to the BBC following the game how his side have now received six letters from the PGMOL over decisions that went against them, that should not have.

He told the BBC: "We have had six letters this season so far apologising and saying it was a penalty or a red card. We'll probably get two more letters right now. It won't help us because it doesn't feel like a fair outcome.

"If we had got two penalties it would have felt we could have at least used one to win this game. When you lean into the ball with the elbow and the referee has a clear view of it, sorry, this is something you have to give.

"And in the second half, it was obvious, with both hands in the air, not difficult to see."

Tim Robinson now officiating in a big Premier League game

What will come as a massive shock to Leeds fans and Farke is that Robinson has now been selected to referee a big match in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, when Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds fans will feel aggrieved and rightly so. Both incidents were highly controversial and arguably should have been given.

In what is the most important part of the season, Leeds do not need these sorts of decisions going against them, with both decisions potentially costing them two crucial points, which would have them top of the table heading into this weekend.

With those decisions in mind, it does not make sense how Robinson has been promoted to referee a game in the biggest league in the world.

Leeds fans will most certainly be hoping that Robinson is not chosen to referee any more of their games this season after making two huge errors.