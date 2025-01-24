It's taken Dan James some time at Leeds United following a 2021 move from Man United, but he is one of Daniel Farke's best players and one of the division's best forwards.

Despite naturally being a winger, he was often used as a makeshift striker due to Leeds’ lack of fit and available options in the centre-forward position in the Premier League, but he managed to play a total of 40 games for Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa, scoring four and assisting a further five times in the process.

It highlights part of the reason why he has had a strange career in West Yorkshire so far, after the 27-year-old departed Leeds briefly as well, only 12 months on from signing permanently for the club from Manchester United. He made the switch to then fellow Premier League side Fulham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

James was a somewhat divisive figure during his time at Elland Road during his first season anyway, given his inconsistency in terms of decision-making with the ball but his stellar effort off it in terms of pressing and intensity, which made many Leeds fans appreciate him for his efforts.

Following relegation in 2023, he was back in West Yorkshire and has been virtually ever-present for Farke over the last two seasons, scoring and assisting with much greater frequency in the second tier as a key cog in his attacking unit. It was always possible that he would thrive in the Championship since returning to Leeds, but he has become a key part of Farke’s first-team plans as the club fights for promotion to the top-flight at the second time of asking.

Dan James' form for Leeds United

James has continued his form from last season and carried it into this campaign. Farke has perfected his role in the line-up. The Welshman is better off playing high and wide and hugging the touchline, because when asked to invert and drift infield, he begins to make consistently poorer decisions in possession.

James will turn the ball over by running down blind alleys or attempting to get forced shots away from the edge of the box. His skill-set needed that simplification, and it was always likely that he could again be an important player for Farke this term, even after the loss of Crysencio Summerville in the summer.

Farke needed to use him correctly in a system which relies more on output and dribbling efficiency than just speed and intensity. His form has been nothing short of remarkable, especially given that Leeds boast a wealth of options out wide at present.

They are the envy of most sides in the Championship in terms of their wingers but James has the most goal contributions this term. Following another goal and assist in midweek against Norwich City, the speedy winger has 11 to his name, with seven goals and four assists.

That follows a successful personal campaign from James last year, even if Leeds suffered disappointment at the final hurdle in the play-off final. His intensity and work-rate off the ball mean he always has a place in the side in some capacity, especially as Leeds look to enact their counter-press, where high regains have been a key feature of their play under Farke's tutelage. However, scoring 13 and assisting a further eight last season was the best return of his career.

Despite their embarrassment of riches last season in wide areas, the German head coach opted to start James plenty of times last term. Leeds competed in 55 games in all competitions, with James involved in 46 of them, starting in 30 of them, making the goal and assist numbers even more impressive. He could be set to exceed them again this season, too.

The start of this campaign looked much the same as last with three starts in the four games in all competitions prior to an early-season injury — all of which came in the league. A hamstring issue ruled him out of five Leeds games earlier in the season, as well as four for Wales in that period, and threatened to see him lose his place.

However, he fought for it back and has largely retained it since. Now, it's not only plausible, but likely that he would have secured more vital goals and assists had he been fit in that period. Over the last year, he has become a real fan favourite but also someone who is seemingly appreciated by most managers to have used him at Elland Road, as James was also a regular during Marcelo Bielsa's tenure as well as Farke's.

Dan James' importance at Elland Road

Of course, James' pace, pressing, and physical output are obviously impressive, and have been a feature of his game for a number of years; however, for £25 million, Leeds needed to see more consistent output and technical quality than that.

That price tag threatened to hang over his head at one stage, but James is now a key player and one that has proven to be so fruitful for Leeds to justify his large fee and wages. James is also paid around £50,000 a week and £2,600,000 a year, having signed for the Whites in 2021.

Moving between bitter rivals can always be a controversial move, but James has a real swagger, confidence, and sharpness the more he plays. He is sure to have a big part to play for the remainder of this season, and he has developed an excellent understanding and combination with Jayden Bogle.

The £25 million was a hefty price tag at the time, but Leeds may have had the last laugh in the end, especially if James fires them to promotion this season.