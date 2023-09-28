There has been plenty of rumour and speculation surrounding Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier this summer, but the Frenchman remains at Elland Road until at least January.

Meslier has been expected to depart Leeds throughout the summer and is a player that reports suggested the Whites would sell.

Football Insider claimed that the Leeds goalkeeper wanted to leave the club during the summer window. However, since those reports, the 23-year-old has been heavily involved and remained a Leeds player past the deadline.

The signing of Karl Darlow could have paved the way for Meslier's departure and though it appears that Farke is happy with both of them as his options at present, things can quickly change with the January transfer window a time when he could possibly move on still.

A Football Insider report surfaced late in the window that despite starting all of Leeds' Championship matches so far this season, the Whites' hierarchy still planned to offload Meslier before deadline day. The outlet believed the club are content to move forward with this plan and have been starting him to put him in the shop window.

We weigh up whether that could be the right decision for the club heading towards January.

Keep Meslier?

However, many of the reports are in contrast to recent comments made by Farke of late, when during August he said:

Continuity seems to be Farke's preference here in spite of Darlow joining the ranks.

Meslier has over 100 appearances for the club but it has been a bit of a surprise to some that he has been between the sticks for every league game so far, with some fans expecting that he would depart this summer and that is why Darlow was signed from Newcastle.

At the moment, he appears ahead of the summer signing in the pecking order and with Leeds pushing for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, you'd imagine Farke will want to retain as strong a squad as possible and that means keeping hold of the French keeper.

He may have endured a difficult time in the Premier League last term but he also represents a long-term option while at 32, the same cannot be said for Darlow.

Meslier has played 134 appearances for the club in total, and this season has eight appearances with four clean sheets and seven goals conceded so far. A season of regaining confidence in the Championship could be the best thing for him if Leeds return to the top-flight under Farke's guidance.

Sell Meslier?

Meslier is a player Leeds can turn a profit on, having spent around £5 million on the Frenchman during the summer of 2020.

As one of the most saleable assets, it makes sense to cash in on him. Leeds need to also consider Profit and Sustainability rules, and with Meslier signed fairly cheap, he could be a good player to sell in that sense to help balance the books

His stock may have fallen but he's still a high-potential keeper with vast experience for his age who, with a contract that runs until 2026, should generate a significant fee.

Meslier is also easily replaceable in January with a more experienced, older goalkeeper already in the wings, while there remain serious question marks over whether he's good enough to help them stay in the top flight should they get there. Leeds need someone with confidence that won't fluctuate as dramatically as Meslier, who has shipped close to 150 goals in two seasons in the Premier League.

Of course, if Leeds are promoted, a better defence both in terms of structure and personnel could help in that regard, but Leeds and Farke need to weigh up whether that is a risk worth taking next year. They may not even wish to use Darlow, but could instead cash in on Meslier and sign a new first-choice between the sticks.

It certainly isn't cut and dry.