Highlights Illan Meslier's decision to stay at Leeds United during the summer transfer window was unexpected, given his previous links to bigger clubs.

Despite being an ever-present for Leeds in the Championship, recent reports suggest that the club is willing to sell Meslier when the transfer window opens in January.

Leeds' interest in Swedish goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist raises questions about Meslier's future and the possibility of him being replaced in the team.

It is arguably somewhat surprising that Illan Meslier did not depart Leeds United during the summer transfer window.

Having first signed for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2019, the goalkeeper became a regular feature for the Whites following their return to the Premier League for the 2020/21 season.

That was a role the Frenchman would keep between the posts for the Yorkshire club, throughout their three year stay in the top-flight of English football.

But after the club's relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, there may have been some expectation on Meslier to move elsewhere at that point.

Indeed, the 23-year-old had previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, while Leeds looked to be setting themselves up for a new number one, with the signing of Karl Darlow from Newcastle United.

However, the goalkeeper would ultimately remain at Elland Road beyond the close of the transfer window at the start of September, although it seems a move in the near future has still not been ruled out.

What is Leeds' stance on Meslier?

According to reports from Football Insider last month, Leeds are ready to sell Meslier when the transfer window opens at the start of January.

That is despite the fact that the 23-year-old has been an ever present for Daniel Farke's side in the Championship so far this season.

It is thought that the Elland Road club are open to cashing in on Meslier - who with plenty of time remaining on his contract with the club could provide them with a decent fee - as they had originally brought in Darlow, to be their first choice between the posts.

Now, there is an argument that the latest transfer rumours to have emerged around Leeds, could once again lead to questions about the possibility of a move away from Elland Road for the goalkeeper at the turn of the year.

According to reports this week from Fotbollskanalen, Leeds have recently scouted Swedish goalkeeper Noel Tornqvist.

The 21-year-old is currently playing in the top-flight in his home country for Mjallby AF, helping them to the Swedish Cup this season.

Leeds are now thought to be among a number of clubs who are watching the young shot stopper, which you feel may well raise questions about Meslier's future.

With the likes of Meslier and Darlow already on the books as first choice options, it may be argued that Leeds do not need to add another goalkeeper to their ranks, especially when they already have 22-year-old Kristoffer Klaesson available to be called upon as well.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

As a result, the fact that Leeds do seem to be looking for another 'keeper to replace one who could be about to move on, and considering those recent claims about his future, Meslier would look like the obvious candidate to be moved on.

Indeed, at 21-years-old, and having only played in his native Sweden before, a move to Leeds would likely be a big step-up for Tornqvist.

That could mean that if he is brought in to cover the potential departure of Meslier, he would do so as an obvious back-up option who could become a first choice between the posts in the future, allowing Darlow to take over the number one spot who was seemingly brought in for back in the summer.

It seems therefore, that while Meslier remains a regular sight between the posts for Leeds for the time being, speculation around his long-term future will continue regardless, and these latest transfer links involving the club, appear as though they are going to do little to change that.