Leeds United have one of the largest and most passionate fanbases in the country, and especially in the Championship.

Leeds is a city situated in West Yorkshire in the North of England and is the biggest one-club city in England. The likes of London, Birmingham, and Manchester are the homes of multiple clubs.

Leeds, however, have the likes of Guiseley, Leeds City, Farsley AFC, and Garforth Town to contend with. But all of those play non-league football at present.

Elland Road is the home of Leeds, it is a football stadium in Beeston, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England. They have been based there since the club's formation in 1919.

It is located in the outskirts of Leeds, with its location: Beeston, Leeds, LS11 0ES and is the 14th largest football stadium in England, and has a capacity of 37,068.

Leeds have enjoyed some recent success on the pitch, under Marcelo Bielsa's tutelage, and would finish ninth upon their returning season to the top-flight after 16 years away.

However, they and Elland Road will play host to Championship games once again this season, with Daniel Farke now at the helm.

Here, we look at all you need to know about the pubs and bars around the ground for you to visit as a home or away supporter.

Home fan pubs and bars near Elland Road?

The Drysalters

The Drysalters is a pub that’s a mere 10-minute walk from Elland Road. Primarily for Leeds fans with Leeds shirts, scarves, and memorabilia all over the place. It also is home to local ales and craft beer, and traditional pub food that won’t break the bank.

The Fan Zone

Outside the North East corner of the stadium, there is a small fan zone, which has live music and a number of food and drink outlets, most of which serve alcohol. Although primarily for home fans, some visiting supporters use the facility as well.

The Old Peacock

If you’re looking for a Leeds United related pub, this ones for you. It is situated just a stone’s throw away from Elland Road in sight of the ground and offers an unmatchable experience for Leeds fans. This pub is a crucial part of the matchday routine for many Leeds’ fans and the atmosphere on matchday is second to none.

Billy's Sports Bar

Named after a player with a statue outside the ground, Billy Bremner, the bar is one which offers an excellent hospitality experience designed for the perfect private function or event, in the legendary surroundings of Elland Road itself. Many former players and staff can also be found here on matchday.

The Old White Hart

This classic Leeds pub has a selection of cask ales whilst also showing live sporting events to get you in the mood for a game, whilst it has facilities to socialise with friends and play a game of pool or darts, too.

Away fan pubs and bars near Elland Road?

Howards Bar at Elland Road is the exclusive watering hole for away fans, located at the ground itself next to the away turnstiles is the entrance to Howards, which is a small bar for away supporters only. Opening two or three hours before kick off, you are required to show your away ticket to gain entrance.

It's tucked away near the West stand but is a brilliant pre-match meet-up spot ane just a few doors down from the Old Peacock pub. Nearby is the famous Graveleys chippy, which does brisk business on matchdays, whilst there is also a McDonalds outlet situated across the road from the East Stand for both home and away supporters to buy some cheap food.