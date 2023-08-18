Leeds United will be looking to get their first league win of the season on the board this evening, with West Bromwich Albion making the trip to Elland Road.

This won't be an easy assignment for the Whites considering some of the players that the Baggies have at their disposal - but they will be expected to come away with a point or three considering they have recently been relegated from the Premier League.

Turning things around won't be a simple task though, even for Daniel Farke who is a proven winner at this level from his previous time at Norwich City.

And the West Yorkshire side clearly lacked depth and quality last week, with more signings needed if they want to be a success this term.

Looking at the present though, we take a look at who will be unavailable for Leeds tonight and who could feature.

Who will miss out for Leeds United against West Brom?

Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Helder Costa are all training away from the first team at this stage, with all three potentially set to seal moves away from Elland Road before the summer transfer window closes.

Although the Whites are insisting that Gnonto isn't for sale, this current situation isn't tenable and the player either needs to change his attitude or be sold.

Leo Hjelde has also become unavailable - but that's because he has sustained a head injury in training and is ruled out because of concussion protocols.

Junior Firpo, Crysencio Summerville and Tyler Adams have all been linked with moves away this summer - but all three are injured at this point and will remain on the sidelines.

Other key players who will also be absent include centre-back Liam Cooper, star striker Patrick Bamford and Stuart Dallas, with all three injured as well.

Adams' injury is particularly frustrating for the Whites considering his quality, but they also need more attacking firepower in the final third and that was reinforced by last weekend's performance at Birmingham City.

Who could feature for Leeds against West Brom?

Sam Greenwood has returned to fitness and Joe Rodon and Georginio Rutter are also available for selection, with the latter two able to be in the starting lineup this evening.

In terms of what their starting lineup could be, Illan Meslier is probably the favourite to start in goal over Karl Darlow, although both will be battling for a starting spot at Elland Road.

At the back, the likes of Rodon and Cody Drameh are available as options and with both likely to be keen to get as much game time as possible, it wouldn't be a shock to see both come into the first 11.

Jamie Shackleton, Lewis Bate, Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray can all play in the middle of the park, but with the latter two not disgracing themselves at St Andrew's last weekend, both of them could potentially start again.

As mentioned, they have problems in the final third with Gnonto, Sinisterra, Summerville and others unavailable, but they do have some options with Dan James, Ian Poveda, Joe Gelhardt and Rutter all able to feature.

More additions in the attacking third will be required before the window closes though.