Leeds United take on Watford in the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites suffered frustration as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Wednesday night, but the point does extend their unbeaten run to five league games.

Leeds dominated the first half, with Ryan Allsop denying Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville, but the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 60th minute when Joe Rodon received a second yellow card after a challenge on Aaron Connolly.

The Tigers grew into the game and they almost made their numerical advantage count late on, but Adama Traore somehow missed an open goal.

Leeds currently sit ninth in the table and they are just two points from the play-offs as they prepare to face the 14th-placed Hornets, with just one point separating the two teams.

The Hornets are unbeaten in their last three games and they drew 2-2 with West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we rounded up all the latest Leeds team news.

Which Leeds United players are set to miss the Watford match?

Leeds manager Daniel Farke confirmed he will be without winger Wilfried Gnonto for the game against Watford after he was forced off with an ankle injury against Hull in midweek.

"Sadly bad news with him," Farke said, as per Phil Hay of The Athletic.

"He's done his lateral ankle ligament.

"We wait for the assessment this afternoon. He'll definitely not be available tomorrow."

Striker Patrick Bamford returned to training last week and while the game against the Hornets will come to soon for him, Farke revealed he could be in contention next week.

"No, he's not fully fit," Farke told Leeds Live.

"Because he was out for eight weeks and is just back in team training for more or less six days, so we will still be careful with him.

"I think this week was also not the easiest week because we trained more or less with just small groups because we had to differ between the players with lots of loads and the players who were not much involved on the pitch.

"So for that, it was also not the easiest week for him to come back into team training. I think the next week will be quite beneficial because we have time on the training pitch and I expect him to be back in the mix for next week."

The Whites received a huge boost this week as midfielder Stuart Dallas returned to training after over a year out with a serious knee injury, and Farke says he could make his comeback in the not-too-distant future.

"First of all I'm delighted for him. It's been a long road for him. He was involved in team training yesterday. The group were waiting otuside to give him a welcome. Not just on the pitch but off the pitch, he's important. I like to talk to him. He is a legend here because he's done so much for this club. He's been out such a long time. We have a rule that you have to be in training as long as you are out but I hope it won't be that long," Farke told Leeds Live.

Defender Rodon will be unavailable after his red card against Hull on Wednesday night.