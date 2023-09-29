In many people's minds, there couldn't be a better time for Leeds United to take on Southampton.

The two former Premier League sides will face one another on Saturday at St Mary's Stadium.

The Saints are coming off the back of four straight defeats in which they have conceded 12 goals and, on the weekend, lost to a previously winless Middlesbrough side.

So, for Leeds, getting to play Southampton now is logically great timing. The Whites' manager Daniel Farke didn't seem to agree when speaking to the press this week.

But why? His side haven't lost a league game since the second gameweek of the season, and their injury luck seems to have flipped.

Which Leeds players are set to miss the Southampton game?

Farke said that the club have no new worries when it comes to injuries. They will have the same squad that was available for their last game; a 3-0 win over Watford.

The likes of Wilfried Gnonto will still be out, having undergone ankle surgery after picking up the injury in the draw against Hull City. Farke said he won't be in contention to rejoin the squad until the next international break.

"Willy Gnonto had successful surgery, so he's already on his way to doing a lot of rehab work," said Farke (via Leeds Live).

Full backs Junior Firpo and Djed Spence will also be out of the matchday squad, the manager confirmed.

He added "Junior Firpo is not back in team training, so it will also definitely last until the international break... Djed Spence needs a bit of time and won't be involved before the international break."

Striker Patrick Bamford has re-joined first team training having gotten injured in pre-season. The 30-year-old, who was so important to the team's success in the Premier League, hasn't been on the pitch for a second this season.

Farke said that he will likely travel with the squad to Hampshire for Saturday's game. "It's much improved, two weeks back in training," said the boss.

"In team training, I think this week was massively beneficial for him. He's also in topic for the squad on Saturday."

The German was asked about the mental side of a return for the striker. He said "There is old rule that normally a player who's back in training needs as long on the training pitch to be ready with full confidence, full rhythm, to be ready to play the same time as he was out.

"Patrick is an experienced player, for offensive players sometimes it's a bit quicker, so hopefully he doesn't need eight weeks to be back in the mix."

Bamford received high praise from the manager who spoke highly of his previous record in the Championship. "Last time he played at Championship level he got 20 goals and got this club promoted," said Farke.

"It's definitely good to have a player of his experience, quality and ability back in the mix."

Leeds, at one time, had their three main striking options injured; the 30-year-old, Georginio Rutter, and Mateo Joseph. The latter two are back in first team action, with the Frenchman playing in the club's last eight games, and Joseph returned to the bench last weekend.