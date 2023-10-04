Leeds United continue their promotion fight despite suffering numerous injuries within their ranks.

Leeds have struggled for consistency upon their Championship return with a 3-1 defeat to Southampton last time out proving to be another stumbling block in their quest for promotion.

Daniel Farke has been kept busy from the get-go since his appointment with numerous star players departing while others were involved in seemingly never-ending sagas before the window slammed shut on September 1.

Back to the action, the Whites have shown signs of their attacking proficiency with wins over Ipswich Town, Millwall and Watford but have lacked the ability to string together a positive run of results.

Draws to Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City as well as defeat to Birmingham City have proven questionable if Leeds are to mount a serious charge for promotion with the leading pack already nine points ahead.

Nevertheless, a chance to close the gap and bounce back from the Southampton defeat is right round the corner as they take on strugglers Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. However, the Yorkshire outfit will have to do so without a number of first-team regulars with Farke needing to be creative to secure all three points.

Will Wilfried Gnonto be available against Queens Park Rangers?

One of the star absentees, the Italian international has not featured since the 0-0 draw against Hull City with the player requiring a minor surgery to rectify the ankle issue, according to Phil Hay of the Athletic.

Gnonto was expected to be out until after the next international break with Farke stating that "everything is on track" regarding his recovery and will likely return to the fold later this month, with Djed Spence expected to follow suit.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in England last term, gaining attention from the likes of Everton despite suffering relegation, but such deal never materialised. The pacy, creative winger has since turned his attention to the Championship battle ahead, scoring once in five second-tier appearances, the goal coming in the 4-3 affair against Ipswich.

What other Leeds United players will miss the Queens Park Rangers match?

Unfortunately for Farke and co., Gnonto and Spence will not be the only absentees from their next encounter.

The German boss stated a late decision will be made on Sam Byram with concerns over playing him three times in a week while fellow defender Junior Firpo also remains on the sidelines but is expected to be back in training after the international break.

Stuart Dallas, meanwhile, suffered a minor setback in his recovery back to full fitness but is expected to return to training in the coming days with the Northern Ireland international last featuring back in April 2022 before fracturing his femur.

The utility man will be a vital asset for the Whites upon his return after playing almost 250 league appearances for the club in the seven seasons he has featured in while at Elland Road.

The return of defensive trio Dallas, Firpo and Spence, meanwhile, will be welcomed additions back into the first-team setup with Farke utilising Jamie Shackleton in the right-back slot instead of stalwart Luke Ayling, while easing the load off of Sam Byram over the course of a gruelling 46-game campaign.