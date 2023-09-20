Leeds United follow up their trip to London to play Millwall with a short trip across Yorkshire to face Hull City on Wednesday evening.

The Whites are in search of a third league win of the campaign, and their third on the road in succession, having beaten Ipswich Town 4-3 and Millwall 3-0 in their last two away games.

Leeds came out on top in both of their last league clashes with the Tigers during their promotion season under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020. They won 4-0 in this fixture in February of that year, with Tyler Roberts grabbing a brace.

There's been many changes since then, with Leeds spending three seasons in the Premier League. The Whites are still expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following that relegation from the top-flight last term, and are now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with Norwich City, Daniel Farke.

A trip to East Yorkshire and Hull provide a stern test for his side, with Liam Rosenior's side currently sitting just ahead of the Whites, with three wins and two draws in their six games so far, and are unbeaten since an opening day defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Leeds United team news

Here, we take a look at all the latest team news and injury issues for Farke's side ahead of the game.

Stuart Dallas

Dallas remains a long-term absente and is yet to return to action following his leg break in April 2021, with clean-up surgeries needed since to correct minor issues and seeing him miss the whole of the last campaign.

The Northern Ireland international will continue his rehabilitation away from the field for now. However, he is "improving" and making good progress all the time, according to Farke.

Junior Firpo

Firpo is still out of action, with Farke giving the latest update in his pre-match press conference. Firpo was said to be set to return sometime after the international break but remains out.

Last week, Farke revealed that he had suffered from a setback with his hip issue, which saw him miss most of pre-season for the Whites.

Patrick Bamford

Bamford hobbled out of their final pre-season friendly with Hearts and has missed every game so far and will do so again against Hull.

However, the 30-year-old is now back in training, with Farke explaining that he needs more time after a spell out, but is unlikely to feature in either game this week against Hull or Watford.

Djed Spence

Leeds confirmed this week that Spence is expected to play again within eight weeks, having sustained a knee issue in training in the build up to the Millwall clash. It has not required surgery but could see him miss a chunk of Championship fixtures.

As Beren Cross of Leeds Live outlined, the Plymouth Argyle game at Elland Road lands two days short of eight weeks from now and then it’s the November international break.

Liam Cooper

Cooper is back in training ahead of schedule and in contention for games this week. The Leeds captain ruptured his plantar fascia against Cardiff on opening day and was said to put him out of action for around eight or nine weeks.

However, despite the issue taking place on the 6th August, Farke confirmed that he was back in training ahead of schedule last weekend. He could be in line for a recall at some stage, but was missing from Leeds' bench against Millwall.

Did Farke say anything else?

Farke outlined that there may be changes for the game, with Leeds playing three games in six days, but is wary not to "break the rhythm" of a winning team.

Farke also explained that Ethan Ampadu suffered a slight knock against Millwall, but expects him to be fine for the clash in East Yorkshire.