Leeds United travel to Norfolk to play Norwich City in the Championship at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Canaries had an excellent start to the season, but their form has declined in recent weeks, with just one win in their last five games. Meanwhile, the Whites won five of their last eight league games, losing just once in that time.

Norwich drew 1-1 with Coventry City at the CBS Arena prior to the international break, whereas Leeds go into the game in red-hot form having won their last two games against QPR and Bristol City prior to the international break.

The break allowed a chance for recoevry and rejuvenation for those not on duty for their country, meaning there are several players who are nearing a return for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Daniel Farke's side are fifth in the table, but they remain nine points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 11 points behind leaders Leicester City and he will be desperate to win against his former side.

He is hoping to make it three promotions out of the Championship in his last three seasons at second tier level, having gained two with Norwich in recent years. The German is making his return to Carrow Road for the first time since his sacking by the Canaries in November 2021.

Leeds United team news

Here, we take a look at all the latest team news and injury issues for Farke's side ahead of the game.

Stuart Dallas

Dallas remains a long-term absente and is yet to return to action following his leg break in April 2021, with clean-up surgeries needed since to correct minor issues and seeing him miss the whole of the last campaign.

The Northern Ireland international will continue his rehabilitation away from the field for now. However, he is "improving" and making good progress all the time, according to Farke. He has made a return to training and is working his way back up.

Junior Firpo

Firpo is still out of action, with Farke suggesting that he is close to a return but is "not quite ready". Firpo was said to be set to return sometime after the international break but remains out.

It had been revealed by Farke that he had suffered from a setback with his hip issue, which saw him miss most of pre-season for the Whites but the Spaniard is now back in training.

Djed Spence

Spence sustained a knee issue in training in the build up to the Millwall clash earlier in the campaign. It has not required surgery but could see him miss a chunk of Championship fixtures and up to eight weeks of action. As Beren Cross of Leeds Live outlined, the Plymouth Argyle game at Elland Road lands two days short of eight weeks from that and then it’s the November international break.

Farke revealed that he still has a couple of weeks until he resumes full training. However, he is back to doing light work for the moment. It could mean a return sometime around the Leicester and Plymouth games.

Willy Gnonto

Gnonto is back in training since last weekend and in contention to travel. He picked up an injury in the first half of the draw with Hull City and has been missing for the last four league games with an ankle issue.

The minor surgery was successful, although he missed Italy's clashes over the break to continue his rehabilitation in West Yorkshire. He may be pushing the likes of Dan James and Willy Gnonto to start for Leeds in Norwich.

Jamie Shackleton

Shackleton has recovered from a shoulder injury which saw him miss the last two league games. The utility man has been used at right-back, left-back, and as a wide midfielder this season already and his return is timely.

The 24-year-old's versatility could be vital this season for Leeds, even if he is not first-choice in any role in the starting XI.

Archie Gray

Farke has warned against overusing the 17-year-old for both Leeds and in the England youth set up as well. He has trained mostly as normal this week, but was in a recovery session on Thursday as opposed to full training with the first-team.