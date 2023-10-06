Highlights Leeds United will be missing midfielder Jamie Shackleton against Bristol City due to a shoulder injury.

It is also 50/50 as to whether Jaidon Anthony will feature in the game after rolling his ankle.

However, defensive duo Joe Rodon and Sam Byram could both feature for Leeds against the Robins.

Leeds United will be without midfielder Jamie Shackleton when they face Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

That's according to the Whites' manager Daniel Farke, who also says that on-loan Bournemouth attacker Jaidon Anthony is 50/50 to feature against the Robins.

However, there is better news in defence, where both Sam Byram and Joe Rodon could be fit feature, as the club look to build on their mid-week win over QPR.

What is the latest Leeds injury news?

Having spent last season on loan with Millwall, Shackleton returned to Leeds in the summer, and has featured in seven of their Championship games so far this season.

However, he missed his side's win against QPR on Wednesday night with a shoulder problem, in a game in which Anthony was forced off with an ankle injury, 65 minutes into his first start for the club.

Byram meanwhile, has started both of Leeds' games already this week despite his recent fitness issues, while Rodon also picked up a knock in that clash with the Hoops.

Now it seems as though that has left Leeds with a mixed outlook on the injury front, going into this weekend's clash with Bristol City.

What has Farke said about Leeds' team news ahead of Bristol City?

Speaking about the situation around his side's selection options ahead of this game, it seems Farke has been handed a mixed situation with regards to those players.

As per The Athletic's Phil Hay, the Leeds manager has confirmed that Shackleton will not feature on Saturday due to his shoulder problem.

Meanwhile, it is 50/50 as to whether Anthony will be available for this game, while a late call will have to be made on whether Byram can feature, although Farke is hopeful he will be available.

Elsewhere, Rodon is fit to feature, despite the knock that he took in Wednesday night's win over QPR.

The midweek victory over QPR means that Leeds go into this clash with Bristol City have won three and drawn one of their last five league games.

That run means that the Whites go into this weekend's round of fixtures sixth in the Championship table, with 16 points from ten league games so far, meaning they are currently nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places at this early stage of the campaign.

It looks as though the big concern here for Leeds, is the possible lack of options they may find themselves with at left-back.

With the depth they have in their squad, it does seem as though they may be able to cope if they are unable to call on the likes of Anthony in attack and Shackleton in midfield.

However, if Byram does not make it, with Junior Firpo already a long-term absentee and Shackleton's versatility not something they can call upon for this one, they will be very short on options for the left of their defence.

That may be something Bristol City could look to exploit if Farke is forced to turn to a new set-up, so the Whites will be more keen than ever to have Byram in particular fit and available for this one.