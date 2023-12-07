Highlights Leeds United are looking to improve their away form as they face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Leeds has a number of players out with injuries, including Stuart Dallas and Junior Firpo.

Leeds currently sit third in the Championship table and are aiming to put pressure on Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Daniel Farke and Leeds United are looking to continue their good form in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday lunchtime when they face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Leeds are flying on home turf this season, but their away form has been a touch patchy, with two wins, two defeats and two draws from their last five on the road.

That's a run that they will be looking to straighten at Ewood Park, with a bumper away crowd heading over to Lancashire with the Whites.

Leeds United injury news

Stuart Dallas is Leeds' long-term absentee, whilst Junior Firpo is also out of action with a hamstring injury, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Luke Ayling is the only major doubt for Leeds after some slight knee complaints after training yesterday, whilst Ian Poveda will not be available as he is away on international duty with Columbia.

Sam Byram, Crysencio Summerville and Joe Gelhardt have carried issues into the week, but have trained towards the end of the week and are expected to be available.

Farke told his Thursday press conference, via YouTube: "We had a few knocks after the last game and had to manage the load (of the players).

"In the beginning of the week, Sam Byram, Cree Summerville, Joffy (Gelhardt) had a few problems. We had to manage their load a little bit, but all three were involved in training today (Thursday) and I expect them to all be available and fit.

"We have the injury to Junior Firpo and the situation with Ian Poveda, with his call-up for the Colombian international team. Apart from this, the only question mark is about Luke Ayling. He had two proper days of training but reported after training yesterday some light knee problems. We've managed his load today and I hope he's available to train back with the team tomorrow, in order to be available. This is, more or less, the only concern."

Leeds United injury news Player Injury Missing Blackburn? Stuart Dallas Leg Yes Junior Firpo Hamstring Yes Luke Ayling Knee Doubt Joe Gelahrdt Hip Should be available Ian Poveda N/A Yes - on international duty

Predicted Leeds United XI v Blackburn

Close

GK: Illan Meslier

Meslier has been Farke's go-to goalkeeper this season, featuring in every Championship fixture so far.

RB: Archie Gray

Despite Djed Spence's return to fitness in recent weeks, Gray has retained the right-back berth and produced a superb display in the win over Middlesbrough.

In a week when Leeds play three times, expect Spence to feature at some point, but for the start of the week, it should be Gray given the nod.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has been excellent for Leeds since signing on loan from Tottenham and will always start at right centre-back when fit.

CB: Pascal Struijk

There's been a changing of the guard at left centre-back this season, with Struijk outperforming Liam Cooper and Leeds looking a much better side with the Dutchman in.

Expect him to continue with the captain's armband, too.

LB: Sam Byram

Farke is going to have to manage Byram's minutes at left-back in a busy week and festive period, but with no Junior Firpo, he's going to have to play a lot of minutes still.

After a week off, he should be starting at Blackburn.

CDM: Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu has been outstanding for Farke so far this season at the base of midfield. He will be expected to retain his ever-present record.

CDM: Glen Kamara

After a slow start at Leeds, Kamara has made the second central midfield position his own. With Gray filling in at right-back, he's another automatic pick in the pivot.

RW: Daniel James

Despite the likes of Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony's presence in the squad, it's James who has nailed down the right-wing berth. With 10 goal involvements in 17 games, he's justifying Farke's faith and will be a threat with his pace.

CAM: Joel Piroe

Piroe's position in the side has been heavily debated this season, but he's scoring goals from the No.10 position and has eight to his name already.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Despite a knock this week, Summerville is too important to Leeds to leave out. He's scored eight goals and created a further six this season from the left-wing, cementing him as Farke's key attacker.

ST: Georginio Rutter

Rutter has been superb leading the line for Farke, linking with James, Piroe and Summerville expertly with his range of passing and immense vision.

After goals against Leicester City and Swansea City last month, Rutter will be hoping to add to his tally at Blackburn.

Leeds United league position

Heading into the weekend's games, Leeds are third in the table, looking to put pressure on Leicester City and Ipswich Town in their 12:30 kick-off with Blackburn.

Blackburn, meanwhile, are seventh in the table and looking to move into the top-six with a win over Leeds.