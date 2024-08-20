Highlights Manuel Benson and Million Manhoef are potential attacking reinforcements being eyed by Leeds United.

The Whites need to replace Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter after their departures.

It's expected to be a busy end to the window for Leeds as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen various areas.

Leeds United are interested in both Manuel Benson and Million Manhoef as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the transfer deadline.

After losing the play-off final to Southampton in May, it has turned out to be a very difficult summer for the Whites, with influential duo Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter moving on.

Whilst the pair have brought in around £65m, they will be missed, as Summerville scored 20 goals, registered nine assists and was named as the best player in the division. Meanwhile, Rutter recorded 23 goal contributions and missed just one game in the entire campaign.

Leeds United eye attacking reinforcements

Therefore, Leeds will be on the lookout for new attacking options, and TEAMtalk has revealed that Burnley’s Benson and Stoke’s Manhoef are emerging as chief targets for Daniel Farke.

They claim that Leeds are among a host of clubs tracking Manhoef, who only joined the Potters in the January window, but he did impress in the final months of the season.

However, it’s said that Stoke want a fee of around £10m for the Dutch U21 international, which would represent a significant profit on the player, so it remains to be seen if that asking price will be reached.

With Benson, the update explains that Leeds are yet to make an official approach for the player, but they do see him as an ideal option to play in the attacking positions.

As well as that, the player is keen to depart Burnley, as he has struggled for game time since starring as Vincent Kompany’s side won the Championship title in the 2022/23 season.

The left-footer made just eight appearances in the Premier League in the previous campaign, and he has yet to come off the bench in the two games under Scott Parker this season. So, he is thought to be open to moving as he looks for more minutes.

Million Manhoef and Manuel Benson would add proven Championship quality

As mentioned, it’s crucial that Leeds get in new attackers ahead of the deadline, as they need to replace arguably their two best players.

So, it’s not really the time to take a chance, and the fact Manhoef and Benson have played in the Championship is a real positive, as it would give you confidence that they could hit the ground running.

Manuel Benson's Burnley Stats 22/23 (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 33 Starts 14 Goals 11 Assists 3 Shots per game 1.8 Accurate passes per game 87% Big chances created 4

Admittedly, in the case of Manhoef, he has only played in England for six months, but that will have given him time to get used to the league, and at 22, he should continue to improve in the years to come.

With Benson, he was outstanding as the Clarets won the title, where he scored 11 goals, so there would be few doubts about his ability to join this Leeds side.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Even though Farke will want attackers as the priority, Leeds are also thought to be in the market for a left-back and a midfielder.

There is a lack of depth behind Junior Firpo, and with Archie Gray and Glen Kamara leaving, they are also light in the middle of the park, even after Joe Rothwell’s arrival. So, plenty of activity could take place at Elland Road in the next ten days.

Farke’s side are back in action on Friday night when they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.