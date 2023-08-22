Highlights Despite Leeds United's transfer activity, young players like Archie Gray have shown promise and could have a significant role this season.

Darko Gyabi, another young player, has not had the opportunity to showcase his abilities yet due to Gray's performances.

To fulfill his potential, Gyabi should push for a loan move to play regularly, as he possesses the skills to dominate in Championship or League One teams.

It has been a hectic summer so far for Leeds United, and there’s a lot of transfer activity expected at Elland Road ahead of the deadline.

A return of two points from three games shows that Daniel Farke’s squad isn’t good enough right now, but perhaps one positive has been the inclusion of a few young players, who could have a big role to play this season.

Archie Gray is the standout individual in that respect, with the 17-year-old proving in the first few games why he is so highly-rated.

However, one player that hasn’t had the opportunity to show what he can do, partly down to Gray’s performances, is Darko Gyabi.

And, with Leeds thought to be closing in on a move for Rangers’ Glen Kamara, and monitoring Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien, the reality is that Gyabi is not going to be a key part of Farke’s plans moving forward.

What next for Darko Gyabi?

The 19-year-old was brought to Leeds for around £5m during the time the Premier League champions sealed a big-money move for Kalvin Phillips.

Gyabi was well thought of at City, evident by the fact they included a buyback clause as part of his sale. It’s worth noting this is a player that has represented England at various youth levels up to U20, so he is seen as a standout performer in his age group.

Yet, he is reaching the stage in his career where he needs to be playing regularly to start fulfilling that potential.

It had been hoped that he could be one of the big beneficiaries of Leeds’ relegation, but, as outlined above, that’s not going to happen this season. The fact Gyabi hasn’t played a minute in the league shows he still has to adapt to Farke’s methods, and to prove he can compete for a side that wants to win promotion to the Premier League. Therefore, the teenager really must push for a loan move.

Given his power in the middle of the park, and technical ability, Gyabi is someone who can dominate for teams, whether that’s in the lower end of the Championship or for a League One side. So, you’d presume there will be plenty of takers if he is available on the market.

Does Darko Gyabi have a future at Leeds?

It will have frustrated the player that he hasn’t been given a chance in the first-team this season, but you sometimes forget just how young he is.

There aren’t many 19-year-old’s who are starring in the Championship, and Gray’s emergence may have made people forget how rare it is to have teenagers playing so well at this level.

So, Gyabi shouldn’t be concerned, and you can be sure that the coaching staff still see him as someone who can make a big impact at Leeds United in the years to come.

Right now though, Gyabi needs to be playing, so it would be best for all parties if he can sort a temporary switch before the deadline on Friday September 1.