Leeds United are in talks with Brentford technical director Lee Dykes about becoming their new sporting director.

Leeds continue search for Victor Orta’s successor

It has been a hectic period for Leeds United, who were relegated from the Premier League in May, and are in the process of a full buy-out from the 49ers.

Prior to their relegation, former owner Andrea Radrizzani made the decision to sack Orta amid fierce fan pressure, as they had grown increasingly frustrated with the Spaniard, who was responsible for the transfer dealings at Elland Road - many of which haven’t worked out in the past 18 months.

With the takeover ongoing, the 49ers were going to be the ones to decide Orta’s replacement, but the first priority was to bring in a new head coach.

Obviously, that has happened, with Daniel Farke now in place, but they will still want a sporting director to oversee the football side of things.

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy, including Stuart Webber, who has left Norwich City and has worked with Farke before.

However, reporter Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Dykes is a name in the frame.

“Leeds are in talks with Brentford’s technical director Lee Dykes about becoming their new sporting director as a replacement for Victor Orta.”

Who is Lee Dykes?

The Bees are regarded as one of the top clubs in the country when it comes to recruitment, which has contributed significantly to their rise up the leagues, with Thomas Frank’s side now established in the Premier League.

Dykes has played his part in making that happen, having joined the Londoners in 2019, where he was made the head of recruitment, and he has now taken the technical director role at the club.

So, he knows all about the Championship, and would be qualified for the position if he was named as Orta’s successor, with the Spaniard now at Sevilla.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Obviously, in an ideal world Leeds would have the sporting director in place by now, as they’re going to have a big say on who comes into the club. But, that hasn’t been possible due to the 49ers coming into the club, but they have brought Nick Hammond in, and Farke’s appointment at least allows the ball to get rolling in terms of transfers.

In the bigger picture though, this is a role that Leeds need to sort, and Dykes joining would be a real statement of intent. He has a great job at Brentford, so to get him to Elland Road would be a real coup, and it gives an idea of the way that the 49ers want to go moving forward, which should excite the fans.

So, they will hope to get this over the line in the coming weeks, but there’s still a lot to be done in the short-term, as Farke needs support and backing to ensure he has the best squad possible for this Championship campaign.

Leeds’ first game is against Cardiff City on August 6 at home.