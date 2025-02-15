Leeds United have reportedly approached FC Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan over a potential summer move to Elland Road.

That's according to Ben Jacobs and GiveMeSport, who are reporting that the Armenian had previously been outlined as a potential target for the Championship table-toppers during the recent January window.

The attacking midfielder has enjoyed a fantastic season so far and currently has six goals and three assists for a Krasnodar side who sit top of the Russian Premier League, ahead of the likes of Zenit St Petersburg and CSKA Moscow.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has also worked with Spertsyan previously, having spent a brief spell with the Russian outfit back in 2022.

Leeds United are huge admirers of Eduard Spertsyan

Despite coming from a league that is relatively unexplored by English clubs at present, Spertsyan appears to possess the sort of quality that could see him become a star within the English pyramid.

As well as his preferred attacking midfield position, he is also capable of operating on either flank. This versatility makes his current tally of nine goal contributions from just 18 league games all the more impressive.

Eduard Spertsyan league stats 24/25 (as per Fotmob) Games 18 Goals 6 Assists 3 Chances created 45 Successful dribbles 22

Spertsyan, who has been dubbed ‘the next Henrikh Mkhitaryan’ in his homeland, previously attracted interest from the likes of AC Milan, Inter and Genoa over the course of last summer.

According to GiveMeSport’s senior correspondent, Ben Jacobs, it’s easy to see why Leeds would be keen on a deal to bring him to the club. He said: “They (Leeds) have made an initial approach to Eduard Spertsyan who’s a 24-year-old Armenian international currently at Krasnodar.

“Nothing is advanced at this point, but he’s a player that Leeds feel can play at the highest level, and in the summer, he might even be inclined to drop down into the Championship as well.

“He’s got six goals and three assists playing at the moment in the Russian Premier League, but he scored double figures in both 2023 and 2024 in terms of goal output as well. He is the right kind of age now and has qualities that Leeds really like.

“He’s a player that Lens (of French Ligue 1) already tried to sign and failed. So there are a few clubs across Europe that are looking at him.”

Related Leeds United's plans for fresh Tottenham deal revealed amid Willy Gnonto exit update The Whites are keen on bringing Solomon in on a permanent basis, but the sale of Gnonto may be needed to facilitate the deal.

It would be no surprise to see Leeds United target an attacker

With the Whites currently sat top of the Championship table and comfortably the division’s top scorers, it is fair to say that goals haven’t been a problem by any means for Farke’s men.

Recent demolitions of Cardiff and Watford have taken their tally to 66 league strikes so far this season, a figure that is 16 better than the division’s second-highest scorers, Middlesbrough.

Despite this, however, it is understood that an attacking signing is still desired at Elland Road ahead of next season.

Leeds were interested in a move for Southampton frontman Cameron Archer late on in the recent transfer window, but were ultimately unable to get a deal in place for the striker.

With the Whites getting ever closer to achieving that all-important promotion back to the Premier League, the club’s hierarchy will be desperate to ensure that they can arm Farke with a squad capable of competing in the top flight next season.

Signings like Spertsyan could be crucial if Leeds are to go up and survive in the Premier League.