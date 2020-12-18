Leeds United target should resist urge to jump ship in order to become a Norwich City legend: Opinion

Norwich City are a club who are building towards something special.

The Canaries enjoyed promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19 but then endured a difficult season in the top flight as they were outscored by some of the biggest and richest clubs in world football.

But don’t be fooled into think that was the end.

Many clubs fall into the trap of cashing in on a large number of their key players after facing the drop, but as you’d expect this just limits their chances of bouncing straight back.

For Daniel Farke’s side there’s a much longer-term game plan in place.

Barring the likes of Ben Godrey and Jamal Lewis the Canaries have been able to retain the bulk of the players who guided the team into the top flight.

Those players were good enough to take them up before, and they’re already proving that they can do it again.

However this time they have the added quality of experience.

Several players attracted top flight interest over the summer, but no one was on more back pages than Todd Cantwell.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Leeds United as the Yorkshire giants prepared for life in the fast lane after 16 years away.

Playing under someone like Marcelo Bielsa will no doubt have been hugely tempting, but for Cantwell there’s a much bigger prize on the horizon.

After being a central player in the top flight last season, Cantwell’s significant under Farke has grown even further this time around.

Norwich are firmly on track to secure an immediate return to the Premier League this term and the midfielder will be key in their hopes of doing so.

If the club can pull off promotion, there’s no doubt as to what it will do for Cantwell’s reputation.

A local lad, the 22-year-old has all the makings of a true Norwich City great if he can establish himself as the talisman of the Canaries.

Early signs and gradual improvement suggest that Norwich will be much better equipped for the challenge of the top tier should they go up this term, and that could give Cantwell the platform to really help his club to consolidate their spot.

Look at the impact that players such as Wilf Zaha and Jack Grealish have had with Crystal Palace and Aston Villa – there’s no reason why Cantwell can’t replicate this.

Hopefully over time the decision to stick around at Carrow Road will be justified and he can prove himself as more than just a squad player, and instead, build a legacy as someone who could very easily become a genuine club hero in years to come.