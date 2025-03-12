Leeds United are reportedly pursuing Nigerian midfielder Anthony Dennis from Göztepe ahead of the summer transfer window.

With the Yorkshire club pushing for promotion back to the Premier League, strategic squad reinforcements have become a priority.

According to reports from CNN Turk, Leeds are closely monitoring the 20-year-old’s development and are expected to formally approach Göztepe in the coming months.

However, competition for Dennis’ signature is anticipated, with Bundesliga side Stuttgart also expressing interest in acquiring the promising midfielder.

Anthony Dennis’ breakthrough in the Turkish top flight

Dennis has enjoyed a breakout season in the Turkish top flight following Göztepe’s promotion to the Süpér Lig.

A graduate of the HB Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, he joined Göztepe’s U19 side in January 2023 and swiftly progressed to the senior squad.

Making his professional debut in January 2024, Dennis has since established himself as a crucial component of Göztepe’s midfield. His impressive performances warranted a contract extension until 2027, reinforcing his importance to the club’s long-term plans.

Anthony Dennis’ senior career at Göztepe (source) Year Appearances Goals Assists 2023-24 15 2 0 2024-25 24 0 2

Primarily deployed as a defensive midfielder, Dennis exhibits a well rounded skill set, combining defensive acumen with progressive attacking play. He has demonstrated his ability to dictate play - creating 19 chances and completing 30 successful dribbles this season, and recover possession efficiently - winning 32 tackles and 119 duels, making 36 interceptions, and completing 171 recoveries.

Defensively, he has. Additionally, he has won possession 15 times in the final third, highlighting his pressing ability.

His tactical awareness and ability make him an asset in transition, characteristics that align well with the high-tempo demands of English football. His statistical output further underscores his influence on the pitch, with contributions across key defensive and attacking metrics.

Leeds’ midfield reinforcements and competition from Stuttgart

Should Leeds secure promotion, bolstering the midfield will be imperative to ensure competitiveness in the Premier League.

Dennis could be a smart addition to their midfield, offering both dynamism and composure in central areas.

His defensive discipline and ability to recover possession would complement Leeds’ existing options in midfield, potentially providing valuable depth alongside established names.

Given his age and development trajectory, Dennis could be a long-term investment, capable of adapting to the demands of English football while continuing to refine his game.

While Leeds are considered strong contenders for his signature, Stuttgart’s interest introduces a significant variable. The Bundesliga club could present a compelling alternative, particularly if they can offer immediate top-flight football.

However, the opportunity to play in England’s top flight, should the Elland Road residents return to the Premier League, could be equally attractive for the young Nigerian.

However, the Premier League’s global appeal, coupled with Leeds' history of nurturing emerging talents, could work in their favor.

With the summer window approaching, Whites fans will be eager to see if their club can secure the talented midfielder’s signature. Dennis’ rise from youth football to the Süpér Lig has been rapid, and his next move could be the stepping stone to an even bigger stage.

Dennis represents an exciting prospect whose next move could significantly shape his professional trajectory. If Leeds can successfully navigate the competition and secure his services, they will be acquiring a player with the potential to make a meaningful impact at Elland Road.