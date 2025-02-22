This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United's transfer team experienced a quiet January window at Elland Road, but it appears they have already drawn up a shortlist of potential striker targets for the summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, via TEAMTalk, the Whites are keen to strengthen up front and four names have been revealed.

January target Cameron Archer remains on their radar, along with Sunderland's Wilson Isidor and Norwich City's Josh Sargent. However, perhaps the most intriguing name on the list is OGC Nice striker Evann Guessand.

The 23-year-old has been at the French club since he joined their academy in 2014 and is experiencing a real breakthrough year in Ligue 1. Across 22 games, he has recorded nine goals and seven assists, playing a key role in helping his team secure third place just past the halfway point of the season.

A move to England would prove an attractive proposition, but the Whites would likely have to secure promotion to be able to sign him.

Leeds urged to look at more "short-term" strikers

To get an Elland Road point of view on the interest in Guessand, Football League World spoke to their resident Leeds pundit, Ger Lynch, who acknowledged Guessand's potential but expressed a preference for a more experienced striker.

"Guessand is an interesting one. Twenty-three years of age is a good age and fits the mould of players Leeds like to bring in," said Lynch.

"Nine goals in 22 appearances for a decent Nice side, who are having a good season this year, but he probably isn't the level Leeds are looking for if they want established players.

Evann Guessand 24-25 Season (League Only) Appearances 22 Goals 9 Assists 7 Minutes per contribution 118 Source: Transfermarkt

"I think he would be viewed similarly to Mateo Joseph. If Leeds get promoted, Joseph goes out on loan, and I would like to see him going to a side in Ligue 1 or Spain, where he can play regularly.

"An interesting one for the long term, but in the short term, Leeds need more established players."

Evann Guessand is a viable option for Leeds

Despite Lynch's hesitance on chasing a deal for Guessand, he is a player who, outside his goals, has statistically impressed this term.

So far, he has exceeded his expected goals tally by 2.13 and proven to be an adept dribbler, drawing 50 fouls and winning one penalty this season, according to FotMob.

He is also positionally flexible, but this may be his downfall in Leeds' interest, as arguably his best performances have come from the right wing with Gaetan Laborde playing through the middle.

This doesn’t mean he won’t be considered, but if Leeds are looking for a traditional centre-forward, they may need to explore other options.