Leeds United have missed out on one of their targets as Daniel Svensson has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan.

The left-back has joined the Bundesliga outfit from Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland and Dortmund have secured an option to buy Svensson permanently in the summer.

Daniel Farke's side were previously linked with the Sweden international during the January window but were always going to face fierce competition for his services.

Leeds United miss out on Svensson

The Championship leaders had been pursuing a left-back this window, with the club keen to bolster a position where they were short of options.

Junior Firpo is Farke's preferred option at left-back, with the 28-year-old bagging three assists in the club's demolition of Cardiff City - he had been absent with an injury either side of the New Year though.

Isaac Schmidt and Sam Byram are other options for Farke.

Svensson was a player Leeds were keen on but getting him through the door was always going to be a challenge, with the likes of RB Leipzig also interested.

In the end, Dortmund got their man, and it could be a shrewd acquisition for the German club, with Svensson impressing in Denmark this season.

Daniel Svensson's 2024/25 Danish Superliga statistics with FC Nordsjaelland - per Sofascore Appearances 17 Assists 1 Touches 90.6 Big chances created 2 Accurate passes per game 61.6 (91%) Interceptions per game 1.4

Leeds and Farke can cope without a new left-back

Leeds have been a lethal force in the Championship this season and that was reflected in their 7-0 thrashing of Cardiff at Elland Road.

The Whites have a two-point lead over second-place side Sheffield United but significantly stretched their cushion over third-place Burnley to five points after they dropped points away at Portsmouth.

Firpo's performance was a reminder that the Yorkshire outfit already possess quality in the left-back position, with his attacking ability coming to the fore.

Indeed, Leeds should have enough calibre to sustain their promotion push and should be further ahead of the pack if it were not for costly mistakes.

Firpo's fitness may be a concern, with the left-back playing in 17 of the club's 30 Championship matches, but Farke has found a way without him. Leeds have not lost a single game in his absence, winning seven and drawing four.

Leeds find themselves in an enviable position, with the club flying at the top of the Championship and a heap of quality at their disposal.

Although left-back has been identified as an area to strengthen, the club have managed just fine with the squad they have available due to the savviness of their head coach.