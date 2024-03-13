Highlights Leeds United reportedly offer £7m for Bright Osayi-Samuel. Negotiations on hold until summer due to promotion battle.

Leeds United are thought to have made an offer in the region of £7m for Fenerbahçe’s Bright Osayi-Samuel, although negotiations are unlikely to proceed until the summer.

Leeds United interested in Bright Osayi-Samuel

Even though there are still a few months to go in the season, recruitment teams at clubs up and down the country will be planning ahead to the summer.

However, it’s difficult for Leeds, as Daniel Farke’s side are hoping to be in the Premier League, but they will have a plan for whichever division the club are in.

Championship Table (As it stands March 13th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 37 41 82 2 Leeds United 37 40 79 3 Ipswich Town 37 25 78 4 Southampton 36 26 73

And, it seems as though Osayi-Samuel is a target for the Yorkshire side, as reports from Turkey have claimed that they have made a bid of £7m for the Nigerian international, who has won 14 caps for the Super Eagles.

But, the update states that Fenerbahçe have put talks on hold until the campaign finishes, as they battle bitter rivals Galatasaray for the title, with just two points separating the Istanbul giants.

Osayi-Samuel is under contract with the club until the summer of 2025, so he will be entering the final 12 months of his contract when the season ends.

He has featured in 15 league games this season, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s career so far

The 26-year-old is a name that some Leeds fans may recognise, as he has spent a chunk of his career in England, initially with Blackpool, before he secured a switch to QPR.

During his time with the R’s, Osayi-Samuel would make over 100 appearances for the Londoners, and he impressed with his pace and dribbling ability, which made him a joy to watch.

His form prompted Fenerbahce to make a move for the player, and he signed a pre-contract agreement with the club before signing immediately in January 2021.

Despite excelling as a winger with QPR, Osayi-Samuel has played as a full-back for Fenerbahçe regularly over the years, so it would be interesting to see where Farke plans to use the player if he did arrive at Elland Road.

Leeds United’s summer plans

As mentioned, the Whites are battling to win promotion, and it goes without saying that whatever division they are in is going to influence what they can do in the market in the coming months.

Another season in the Championship means the focus will be on outgoings and balancing the books, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto sure to be attracting attention.

Yet, if they win promotion, then it will be about strengthening the group, so a potential deal for Osayi-Samuel seems a lot more realistic if Leeds are back in the top-flight.

Plus, the player may not be keen on moving to the second tier considering he is currently part of a Fenerbahçe side that could be playing in the Champions League next season.

So, this is one to monitor in the coming months, but Leeds will only be focused on winning promotion right now, with Farke’s men back in action this weekend when they host Millwall.