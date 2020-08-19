Leeds United talks for attacker at serious stage as Whites aim to thrash out fee

Brazilian journalist Fernando Graziani of O Povo has revealed the latest involving Leeds United’s interest in Arthur Cabral, as quoted by MOT Leeds News.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League this summer and will be eager to get themselves some new players as it is fair to say their squad is fairly thin right now.

Up top, they’d surely like some competition for Patrick Bamford and it sounds as though they’re making serious efforts to try and sign Cabral from FC Basel this window.

Indeed, Graziani revealed that, right now, the club is in firm talks over a transfer for the striker and that they are just looking at the potential fee.

He said:

“I have heard that Leeds will not pay €20m, the full amount that Basel want, but are willing to negotiate €13m to €15m (£11.7 to £13.5m), depending on how performance bonuses are structured.”

The Verdict

It would appear that Leeds are serious on Cabral judging by Graziani’s comments, then, and it remains to be seen if they can thrash out a deal and get this one done.

Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts are two capable of leading the line next season but they do need extra in that area and it looks as though Cabral could fit the bill.

There’s always speculation around Leeds at this time of year, though, so fans won’t be getting his name on their shirts until it’s all done and dusted.