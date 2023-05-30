There was such promise for Leeds United in 2020 when they were promoted to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa's management and just one year later, they finished ninth in the top flight.

However, good times don't always last and in United's case they definitely haven't, as they have followed up last season's 17th-placed finish by being relegated to the second tier of English football.

Leeds will now play the 2023-24 season in the Championship for the first time in three years., but their current owner Andrea Radrizzani may not be around to see it happen.

How long has Andrea Radrizzani been owner of Leeds United for?

The Italian businessman became co-owner of the Whites in January 2017 and a few months later he completely bought out the controversial Massimo Cellino of his 50 per cent share and has been the majority - but not sole owner - ever since.

Radrizzani was not present for the final day 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road which ultimately sent the club back to the Championship, with his reasons for that being very much business related as he aims to potentially depart the club altogether.

What is the latest on the potential takeover of Leeds United?

According to an update from Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas, Leeds majority owner Andrea Radrizzani remains in talks with the 49ers Enterprises group, who own 44 per cent of United, for them to initiate a full buy-out.

49ers Enterprises, who own the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise, became a part of the Leeds ownership structure in 2018 when the club were in the Championship, and they remain in the boardroom but below Radrizzani and his Aser Holding Group in the food chain.

There has been a willingness from the consortium across in the United States to complete a full takeover for a while as they upped their stake in the club to 37 per cent at the beginning of 2022 before increasing it to 44 per cent later on in the year.

But due to the relegation to the Championship the price needs to be renegotiated to factor in the relegation and the hit United will take in terms of losing out on Premier League television money.

Radrizzani is currently in the United States trying to negotiate a deal, whilst at the same time he has been trying to purchase relegated Serie A side Sampdoria as part of a consortium, but that has been blocked currently by the club's owner Massimo Ferrero.